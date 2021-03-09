Easter egg hunts making comeback in Columbus this year

Ziemba added a new addition: Individualized baskets. The baskets - which will consist of a stuffed animal, a few small toys and some more eggs - will depend on if the recipient is a boy or girl.

Ziemba has help from her husband, Cole, and 1-year-old son, Camden, in prep work. She joked though her son is a little too young to assist them, he does like opening the eggs compared to the actual work.

Ziemba also takes precautions before working on the eggs, sterilizing everything, including her counter, before she gets to work.

She said she’s going to limit the number of orders by the week of Easter due to supply and demand. Those interested can call or text Ziemba at 402-910-3273.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few local Easter events are in the books this year, with more to likely come as it gets closer to the holiday, said Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Columbus Community Hospital’s 10th Eggsperience Celebration is set to take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at 4600 38th St.

This will be a drive-through event as the hospital is asking the public to use the south entrance off 38th Street to enter the campus. Families will be greeted by the Easter Bunny who will hand out treat bags for children aged 2-7.