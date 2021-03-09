Easter egg hunts making comeback in Columbus this year

Although Courtney Ziemba placed more than 2,000 Easter eggs in various families' lawns for her Egg Your Yard event last year, she didn’t think she would hold one this time around.
But after her numerous families showed intrigue again – in some cases as early as February - Ziemba realized she’ll have to hold it again for this upcoming Easter.
“We thought we would give it a shot this year,” she said. “It was a lot of fun. My family really enjoyed it.”
Ziemba’s glad she did. She said she’s received 30 different orders coming to a total of 1,000 eggs as of Monday morning.
Ziemba first got the idea for Egg Your Yard last year after hearing about various community Easter egg hunts called off due to concerns over COVID-19. Disappointed and reminiscing with her husband about their egg hunt adventures as kids, Ziemba didn’t want local children to miss out.
Instead, she brought the eggs to them. Ziemba planted a number of them for families who ordered eggs from her.
Like last year, Ziemba has four different price options. Fifteen eggs run $15, 25 eggs cost $20, 50 eggs cost $40 and 100 eggs run $75.
The plastic eggs will be filled with candy, toys, crayons, crafts and stamps, among other items, before placing in the family’s yard no later than 6 a.m., Easter Sunday on April 4.
Ziemba added a new addition: Individualized baskets. The baskets - which will consist of a stuffed animal, a few small toys and some more eggs - will depend on if the recipient is a boy or girl.
Ziemba has help from her husband, Cole, and 1-year-old son, Camden, in prep work. She joked though her son is a little too young to assist them, he does like opening the eggs compared to the actual work.
Ziemba also takes precautions before working on the eggs, sterilizing everything, including her counter, before she gets to work.
She said she’s going to limit the number of orders by the week of Easter due to supply and demand. Those interested can call or text Ziemba at 402-910-3273.
A few local Easter events are in the books this year, with more to likely come as it gets closer to the holiday, said Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Columbus Community Hospital’s 10th Eggsperience Celebration is set to take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at 4600 38th St.
This will be a drive-through event as the hospital is asking the public to use the south entrance off 38th Street to enter the campus. Families will be greeted by the Easter Bunny who will hand out treat bags for children aged 2-7.
Additionally, CCH’s Little Free Library will have holiday-related books for kids.
One local church will hold an inaugural Easter egg hunt targeted toward children with disabilities.
Connection Christian Church’s event is from 3-4 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Lost Creek Elementary School, 3772 33rd Ave. The occasion will have an egg hunt, as well as personalized Easter baskets.
Lead Pastor Mike Moser said the church held Easter egg hunts in the past but its members felt inspired to help a group of kids who may be underserviced in the community.
“We felt like we could do something for our families who children with special needs,” he said. “… There are a lot of events (around Easter) but for individuals with special needs there may not be as much as an opportunity out there.”
Moser said the church will take extra precautions as they’ll disinfect egg containers, as well as make sure attendees wear masks and social distance by staying 6 feet apart during the hunt.
The last day to register online is Monday, March 15, which can be done by visiting connectionchristianchurch.com or the church's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/columbus2christ.
Ziemba said Easter has become an even more special event for her.
“I’m just happy to do it. It’s just a nice thing for us to do together as a family,” Ziemba said.