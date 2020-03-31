Eat right, bite by bite: PCLC Promotes National Nutrition Month

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is a local coalition dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles. Its messages focus on the benefits of physical activity and healthy nutrition. This month is National Nutrition Month which fits in well with the coalition’s messages of “Move More” and “Eat Well.”
This year’s National Nutrition Month theme is the rhyme “Eat Right, Bite by Bite” which appeals to kids and kids at heart.
“Eat right” suggests focusing on making informed food choices and developing sound eating habits. “Bite by bite” supports the idea that every little bit (or bite) of good nutrition is a step in the right direction. Small changes in our lifestyles, as well as small changes in our nutrition can have an overall positive effect on our health.
Though eating healthy can take effort and planning, good nutrition doesn’t need to be overwhelming.
Follow these tips to help eat right throughout the day:
• Beverages count. Consider replacing sugary or caffeinated drinks with water. Switch from whole fat milk to low fat milk which means you will be consuming less fat and calories overall.
• Take a tasty bite out of whole grains. Make half your grains whole grains. Incorporate whole wheat pasta, whole wheat bread or other whole grain foods into your day. Doing so will add extra fiber and nutrients to your diet.
• Snack on fresh fruits and veggies to increase your nutrient and fiber intake. Bite by bite you can improve your nutrition.
• Limit added sugars. Drinks and food with added sugars add calories, usually without the benefit of nutrition. Review the ingredient list to determine if there are added sugars in the product. Other names for sugar include high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), honey, malt sugar, cane sugar, glucose, dextrose and brown sugar to name a few.
• Quit eating before you feel stuffed. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to get the message that your body is getting food. Most of us have experienced this when we answer a phone call in the middle of a meal. After getting off the phone a few minutes later and sitting back down at the table to eat, we realize we aren’t hungry anymore. That’s because we ate up time talking on the phone and a message got to our brain telling us we weren’t hungry anymore. Another way to eat right is to slow down your eating and give your brain a chance to register the food you’re giving it.
• Follow food safety guidelines. These guidelines help keep us healthy. Practice food safety tips such as washing your hands with warm soapy water before and after preparing foods, keeping raw food separate from ready-to-eat food, cooking food to the correct temperatures using a food thermometer and refrigerating food promptly.
Equally as important as eating right is taking the time to move more. To improve your health, you must move more and sit less. Don’t have time for a 15-minute walk? Use the time you do have to get moving. Shoot for a five-minute walk instead because every step counts and contributes to a healthier you.
For more information on eating right, visit www.ChooseMyPlate.gov.
To learn more about the PCLC or how to become involved, contact Danielle Frewing, BSN, RN, director of CCH’s Occupational Health Services at 402-562-4483 or dafrewing@columbushosp.org.
