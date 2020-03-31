Eat right, bite by bite: PCLC Promotes National Nutrition Month

• Limit added sugars. Drinks and food with added sugars add calories, usually without the benefit of nutrition. Review the ingredient list to determine if there are added sugars in the product. Other names for sugar include high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), honey, malt sugar, cane sugar, glucose, dextrose and brown sugar to name a few.

• Quit eating before you feel stuffed. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to get the message that your body is getting food. Most of us have experienced this when we answer a phone call in the middle of a meal. After getting off the phone a few minutes later and sitting back down at the table to eat, we realize we aren’t hungry anymore. That’s because we ate up time talking on the phone and a message got to our brain telling us we weren’t hungry anymore. Another way to eat right is to slow down your eating and give your brain a chance to register the food you’re giving it.