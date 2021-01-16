Eating healthier when ordering takeout

When you need a night off from cooking and are trying to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, meal delivery and takeout can be a convenient alternative.
However, sometimes it may be a challenging to make healthy food choices with takeout or delivery food since nutrition information isn’t always available.
Here are some tips for making healthier choices:
- Look online. Do some research online to find the nutritional information of the menu items so you can make a more informed choice. Some menus may have special symbols or designations to let you know which items are healthier options.
- Ask for help. The restaurant staff can help you navigate the menu and tell you about ingredients, preparation methods or substitutions.
- Beware of portion sizes. Divide the portion in half and eat half of it now and save the other half for another meal.
- Plate your meal. Instead of eating your food out of the container, plate your food on a small plate to help you focus on the portion size.
- Customize your order. Be sure to ask for dressings and sauces on the side so you can control how much you add to your food.
- Select sides wisely. Consider steamed vegetables or fruit as a side option, if they are available.
- Know the lingo. Words like fried, crunchy, crispy, battered, breaded, creamy, cheesy and Alfredo are often used to describe foods that are higher in calories and fat. Try to look for terms such as baked, broiled, grilled or steamed that are frequently used with healthier options.
- Rethink your drink. Calories from sugar-sweetened beverages can add up quickly and provide little nutritional value. Choose options such as water, coffee or tea.
- Think of the kids. If you are ordering for children, choose a restaurant that has a nutritious children’s menu. Pasta with marinara sauce is often a kid favorite. Choose two to three suitable menu items and then let your child pick.
- Incorporate all food groups. Use the MyPlate nutrition guide from the USDA as an easy tool. Fill one-quarter of your plate with whole grains, one-quarter with a protein and the other half of your plate with fruits and vegetables.
- Keep safety in mind. During the pandemic, be sure to social distance when picking up foods and practice good handwashing before and after the pick up or delivery of the meal. Dispose of the containers at home and disinfect your counters after disposing of the containers.
- Make it quality time. Mealtime is a good time to eat together and connect as a family, even if it is takeout.