Proper nutrition for elementary-age children is a topic that has been on the metaphorical and literal table many times over the years. A new partnership between Lost Creek Elementary School, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition and Columbus Community Hospital aims to educate students on just what nutritious food is.

Platte County Lifestyle Coalition Coordinator Gene Vis said in a Feb. 3 press release that this initiative, which started on Jan. 25 for the school, is one way the hospital aims to improve community health.

"The mission of the hospital is to improve the health of the communities we serve, and this is another way we are striving to move the needle of health in Platte County in a positive direction," Vis said in the release.

The program will integrate into the school's current after-school program. Platte County Lifestyle Coalition members will use a system called MyPlate, developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The curriculum, dubbed "MyPlate in Practice," uses a plate diagram to show kids what foods should be in what proportions on their plates.

"We want to reach not only adults, but also kids with this information to better educate them on living a healthy lifestyle. Chronic diseases continue to be on the rise, so we need to educate and empower kids to make positive choices," Vis said in the release.

MyPlate encourages kids to fill half their plate with vegetables and fruit, one-quarter each of some kind of grains and protein including legumes such as beans and approximately one cup of dairy integrated somehow.

According to Sara Colford, Student Services Facilitator for Columbus Public Schools, this kind of program offers the approximately 40 kids participating activities and opportunities for engaging with community partners.

The partnership is partially funded by a 21st Century Learning Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education. With their intended focus on nutrition and health, the hospital partnership worked perfectly.

"From our side we're most excited about building another partnership with the hospital. We're always looking for local things we have in the community and the program will give students a broader perspective for all the opportunities within the community," Colford said.

The school has done similar programs in the past, Colford said, educating students on nutrition through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. The local aspect and nutritional focus, she said, allow for a different group of speakers, topics and engaging activities for the students.

"This is nice for us because the hospital offered this opportunity for us, so the kids can have one more enriching program," Colford said. "We're always excited to see different ways to do that, bring new things to support and it's always good to revisit old habits. It's nice to see a new twist to it."

Columbus Community Hospital will provide participating students with bags, educational materials and labeled cups with nutritional information.