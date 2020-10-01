Eating right during the COVID-19 pandemic

To conquer cravings, choose fruit when you crave sweets; 1 ounce of nuts when your crave something salty; raw veggies when you crave something crunchy; a whole wheat English muffin when you crave something chewy; hummus when you crave something creamy; and whole wheat crackers when you have a carb craving.

Eat mindfully when you eat. Eat only at the table and only eat. Stay off social media. Use all your senses to really enjoy your food. Use your sense of sight to look at the food, sense of touch to feel the food, sense of smell to enjoy the aroma of the food, sense of taste to really enjoy the flavor, and your hearing to hear the crunch of the food. Chew slowly and focus on your eating instead of other distractions.

Keeping portions in mind can also help you prevent eating unwanted calories. The MyPlate portions can help you keep those portions in mind. Use a smaller plate and fill half of it with fruits and vegetables, a fourth with protein, and a fourth with starchy foods. Keep in mind that fats and sweets are the densest calories, so limit the calories you choose from these food groups. Only eat until you are somewhat full. If you eat until you are full, you will soon fill stuffed and you have probably overeaten.

To keep a healthy immune system: