Eating right during the COVID-19 pandemic

Have you been concerned about your weight during the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you want to know which foods to eat to improve your immune function?
Now is a good time to look at your food choices and how you can make some lifestyle changes to improve your health.
For example, there are some things you can do to prevent weight gain during the pandemic. Avoid stress eating by focusing on why you are eating and asking yourself if you are really hungry. When you are stressed, take some deep breaths, engage in some relaxation techniques, or get active by taking a brisk walk or bike ride.
To prevent unwanted weight gain:
• Avoid overeating by setting a meal and snack schedule. Regular meals can prevent you from overeating by spreading your calories throughout the day.
• Wait 10 to 15 minutes if you are tempted to eat an unplanned snack.
• If you are still hungry, have some healthy snacks available such as fruit, veggies, hummus, nuts, nut butters and dried fruits.
• Make sure you do not mistake thirst for hunger. Hydrate yourself first and then wait 10 to 15 minutes to see if you are really hungry.
• Choose calorie-free beverages, focusing on hydrating yourself with plenty of water. With mask wearing at work and in public, we need to intentionally take breaks to hydrate ourselves. Hydration prevents headaches, muscle fatigue, helps digestion and boosts your mood.
To conquer cravings, choose fruit when you crave sweets; 1 ounce of nuts when your crave something salty; raw veggies when you crave something crunchy; a whole wheat English muffin when you crave something chewy; hummus when you crave something creamy; and whole wheat crackers when you have a carb craving.
Eat mindfully when you eat. Eat only at the table and only eat. Stay off social media. Use all your senses to really enjoy your food. Use your sense of sight to look at the food, sense of touch to feel the food, sense of smell to enjoy the aroma of the food, sense of taste to really enjoy the flavor, and your hearing to hear the crunch of the food. Chew slowly and focus on your eating instead of other distractions.
Keeping portions in mind can also help you prevent eating unwanted calories. The MyPlate portions can help you keep those portions in mind. Use a smaller plate and fill half of it with fruits and vegetables, a fourth with protein, and a fourth with starchy foods. Keep in mind that fats and sweets are the densest calories, so limit the calories you choose from these food groups. Only eat until you are somewhat full. If you eat until you are full, you will soon fill stuffed and you have probably overeaten.
To keep a healthy immune system:
• Load up on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds. These foods are loaded with fiber and essential antioxidants and phytochemicals that promote a healthy gut. Much of our immune system is located in our gut, so keeping our gut heathy is important.
• Avoid foods that can ramp up anxiety and have a negative effect on our gut immune system. Foods to limit include sugar, caffeine, alcohol, fat and processed foods.
• Keep yourself hydrated to improve cell function, eliminate waste and help the immune system work better.
You can also make some other lifestyle choices to improve your physical and mental health during the pandemic. For example, you can eat at least one meal together as a family each day. This is a time to connect, decrease isolation and promote better nutrition. Studies have shown that when families eat together, children eat more fruits and vegetables and have a healthier weight.
Spend time outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and get your needed vitamin D from the sun. Shoot for a goal of 60 minutes of activity each day. Go for a family walk or bike ride. Get the family involved in gardening and yard work. In case of inclement weather, have a dance party indoors.
The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is a grassroots effort to create a culture of health in our community. It encourages people to move more, eat healthier and get proper rest so they can live their healthiest lives. If you are interested in learning more about the Coalition, check out our website: https://plattecountylifestylecoalition.weebly.com.
Joan Plummer, RD, LMNT, CDE, Columbus Community Hospital
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.