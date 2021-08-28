Eating well while traveling

Taking food with you on a trip is a great way to choose healthy foods and save money. Remember to wash your produce before packing, and be sure to keep cold food in a cooler with some ice. Some ideas of items you can keep in your cooler include:
- Fresh fruits and vegetables.
- Low-fat yogurt.
- Low-fat cheese sticks.
- Cottage cheese.
- Hummus and guacamole.
Book a hotel room with a mini-fridge to store any perishable foods. You can buy additional healthy foods at a local grocery store to have on hand at your destination. You can also keep leftovers from dinners eaten out in the refrigerator.
Some non-perishable foods you might want to pack for your trip include individual fruit cups, dried fruit, popcorn, peanut butter, whole-grain bread, whole-grain crackers, trail mix, nuts, high fiber/low sugar snack bars, whole-grain cereal and oatmeal packets.
Carry hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to clean your hands before and after eating. Don’t forget to pack portable eating utensils and napkins.
While traveling, remember the two-hour rule: Be sure to eat or refrigerate food within two hours. On hot days, make it one hour.
Whether you are traveling in the car or hanging out at the beach, bring plenty of water and calorie-free beverages to keep you hydrated. Water is best, so keep sipping on it throughout the day to prevent dehydration. If you do decide to choose alcohol, save it for after dinner. Choose lighter beers and avoid sugary, tropical mixed drinks loaded with calories.
When eating out, look at the menu beforehand when you aren’t so hungry. Split a meal with someone to cut both the calories and the cost. Apply the 80/20 rule when ordering: Fill 80% of your plate with healthier items and 20% or less with food that might be less healthy. Look for words such as baked, roasted, grilled, broiled or steamed. Get dressings and sauces on the side. Rather than ordering fries and chips, substitute with steamed vegetables or a side salad.
Stay active while traveling by walking as much as you can. Aim for 10,000 steps per day. Swimming, volleyball, cornhole or biking could all be good options. Use the hotel gym or pool if available.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital.