Eating well while traveling

Whether you are traveling in the car or hanging out at the beach, bring plenty of water and calorie-free beverages to keep you hydrated. Water is best, so keep sipping on it throughout the day to prevent dehydration. If you do decide to choose alcohol, save it for after dinner. Choose lighter beers and avoid sugary, tropical mixed drinks loaded with calories.

When eating out, look at the menu beforehand when you aren’t so hungry. Split a meal with someone to cut both the calories and the cost. Apply the 80/20 rule when ordering: Fill 80% of your plate with healthier items and 20% or less with food that might be less healthy. Look for words such as baked, roasted, grilled, broiled or steamed. Get dressings and sauces on the side. Rather than ordering fries and chips, substitute with steamed vegetables or a side salad.

Stay active while traveling by walking as much as you can. Aim for 10,000 steps per day. Swimming, volleyball, cornhole or biking could all be good options. Use the hotel gym or pool if available.

Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital.

