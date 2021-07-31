ECDHD, City encourage getting COVID-19 vaccine amid small outbreak and Delta variant

As the COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading across the country, both local and national entities are continuing to encourage people to get the vaccine.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask mandate, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 could be significantly spread. The CDC said this is due to the Delta variant as it can infect vaccinated folks which can be transmitted to those who are unvaccinated.
As of Thursday, Mayor Jim Bulkley said the City of Columbus isn’t going to require a mask mandate.
“At this point, I see no need to follow the CDC guidelines about wearing a mask. In Nebraska, our part of the state is in pretty good shape,” Bulkley said.
He added he does believe that there has been a “slight uptick” in cases as that’s been common around the country.
East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said ECDHD will continue to direct residents to “evidence-based guidance” to protect their health and the well-being of their loved ones, friends and neighbors.
“While we do urge people to follow the latest CDC guidance, the most important thing people should focus on is getting vaccinated,” Sepers said. “If people remember to get vaccinated and to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated, regardless of community transmission levels, it would go a long way to stop the transmission of COVID-19. That’s what we want people to focus on right now. Get vaccinated.”
In a June 23 press release, ECDHD announced that there were 23 new cases from June 14-21. This was a surge of 230% as three people were hospitalized in East-Central's district, which compasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.
Sepers said nearly all these cases and hospitalizations were from unvaccinated people. That’s similar to the national level as 97% of all hospitalizations are from people who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ECDHD.
Sepers said the Delta variant wasn’t detected within the health district through its variant surveillance.
“The issue is related to the holes found within the surveillance system that provides the sequencing that tests for variants of interest,” Sepers said. “Most of the sequencing that occurs is within vaccine breakthroughs. Vaccine breakthroughs remain very low in the health district due to the efficacy of the vaccines, which translates into very few tests being sequenced.”
However, the CDC estimated that 96.3% of all cases in Nebraska are the Delta strand, East-Central said in its press release. ECDCD has yet identified the strand within its district, Sepers said.
The ECDCD also noted that COVID-19 vaccines – which are “widely available” in the health district – are shown to be effective against all coronavirus variants.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that the state will not adopt the CDC’s mask guidance. He added he believes schools and universities should meet in-person without masks or vaccine requirements.
Sepers said while he understands the “COVID-19 burnout,” he doesn’t hope for a recurrence of fall 2020 where ECDCD saw the largest amount of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began.
“No one wants a repeat of last fall,” he said.
Sepers reminded folks to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, such as maintaining proper hand hygiene, staying home if feeling sick and avoiding large crowds indoors whenever possible.
“(These procedures) will go a long way to keeping healthy,” Sepers said. “Getting vaccinated is the most important thing. Most of the new cases nationally and in the health district are among unvaccinated persons. These are safe and effective vaccines.”
He added the shots guarantee that everyone can continue to come together safely at school, church and other community settings.
“Vaccines ensure that those with weakened immune systems, such as those battling cancer or have had a recent organ transplant, face undue risk from the virus,” Sepers said. “Those with questions about the vaccine should talk to their own family physician, but we encourage those conversations to happen.”
Bulkley said there is a simple solution to curve the spread of coronavirus.
“My position right now is to get vaccinated,” Bulkley said. “We have a tool and that tool is get vaccinated. I’m a firm believer in the vaccine and I think people should take the vaccine.”
The mayor added if there are more cases, he would encourage that people wear masks voluntarily as it’s a personal choice.
Bulkley said the only difference from last year - when the City implemented a mask mandate - was not having a vaccine yet. However, that’s no longer the case.
“We didn’t have a vaccine. We didn’t have an answer,” Bulkley said. “We didn’t have any tools in our tool belt to fight this other than social distancing and washing our hands and wearing a mask. We now have effective vaccines. That’s the answer for people to look at.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.