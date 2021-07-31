ECDHD, City encourage getting COVID-19 vaccine amid small outbreak and Delta variant

As the COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading across the country, both local and national entities are continuing to encourage people to get the vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask mandate, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 could be significantly spread. The CDC said this is due to the Delta variant as it can infect vaccinated folks which can be transmitted to those who are unvaccinated.

As of Thursday, Mayor Jim Bulkley said the City of Columbus isn’t going to require a mask mandate.

“At this point, I see no need to follow the CDC guidelines about wearing a mask. In Nebraska, our part of the state is in pretty good shape,” Bulkley said.

He added he does believe that there has been a “slight uptick” in cases as that’s been common around the country.

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said ECDHD will continue to direct residents to “evidence-based guidance” to protect their health and the well-being of their loved ones, friends and neighbors.