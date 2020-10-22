ECDHD concerned about potentially overwhelming health care system

“So heaven forbid there was a multi-vehicle car accident or something like that, I don’t know if three beds in the health district would be sufficient to be able to handle a more pronounced accident,” Sepers added.

Recent surges have been from events and gatherings where people aren’t wearing masks, including weddings, he said.

There are currently 380 active hospitalizations in Nebraska as of Wednesday afternoon, the highest number since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Michael Hansen, president and CEO of Columbus Community Hospital, said the upward tick in hospitalizations began at the beginning of October. Hansen noted there have been several peaks and valleys when it comes to the virus.

“Usually it peaks and then it goes down fairly quickly. This time, it’s flattened out a little more and it lasted a little bit longer in terms of the number of hospitalizations we’re seeing,” Hansen said. “Of course it’s concerning, you know, I think (in) the Midwest we’ve experiencing kind of a second wave.”

People are grouping in large gatherings, which will lead to be more positives if those individuals are not practicing hand washing, wearing face masks, and social distancing, he said.