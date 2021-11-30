ECDHD: COVID update, omicron variant details

Over the weekend, another mutated COVID-19 strain known as the omicron variant became the topic of discussion. This variant has been detected in a number of countries already as scientists continue to get details on omicron.

According to The Associated Press, last week scientists in South Africa identified the new version of COVID that appears to be the cause of the recent spike in COVID infections in the country’s most populated province. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it a “variant of concern.”

“The most important thing to consider with the Omicron variant is its transmissibility,” said Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer at the East-Central District Health Department. “Typically, most variants develop adaptations to make them slightly better at transmitting. The Omicron variant contains many mutations that make transmission more likely to occur.

“At this time, we do not know how the vaccines will respond to them, but we expect that they will respond well — that is, that they will likely be effective against hospitalization and death and decrease the likelihood of developing a COVID-19 infection.”

Sepers said they do not know how the symptoms will, if at all, differ from the Delta variant. He continued saying, the severity of COVID-19 symptoms has traditionally been linked to the dose-response of the exposure to the viral load — the more exposure, the worse the symptoms. It is expected that omicron will function in a similar way.

With omicron, there is an increased risk of reinfection, AP reported. This means that people who have already had COVID could get reinfected more easily.

“The most effective tool we have against this and other variants is to get the vaccine,” he said.

According to East-Central's Facebook page, from Nov. 21-27 there were 111 positive cases in its district, which includes Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties. The seven-day average per 100k is 30.2, the test positivity was 31.4% and the percentage of those 12 and older who are fully vaccinated was at 54%.

In Platte County there were 66 cases, the seven-day average per 100k was 28.2, the test positivity was 28.2% and the percentage of those who are 12 and older who are fully vaccinated was at 61%.

The health district hospital occupancy is listed as: adult med surge 65% and adult ICU 44%; and ped med surge and ped ICU are both 0%.

“We reached the peak of the fall wave in 2020 the week of Thanksgiving,” Sepers said. “(But,) it is too early to tell if we have seen the peak just yet, but we expect to see it soon.”

According to another post on the health department's Facebook page, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have expanded recommendations for COVID booster shots to include all adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago. Although many Nebraskans have chosen to get the same booster as their original vaccine, it is not necessary to do so.

The post continues stating, “Data obtained from State Health Information Exchange and Nebraska State Immunization Information System (NESIIS) show that Nebraskans who are not fully vaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.”

The ECDHD recommends that individuals continue to follow the CDC guidelines for mitigating the spread and the effects of COVID-19, Sepers said. Currently, the CDC recommends that those that live in areas with high rates of transmission wear a mask in crowded areas.

Although masks are an important tool for stopping the spread of COVID, Sepers said the focus is on getting the vaccine which is effective, readily available and free of charge.

“That being said, masks are going to be extremely effective again this cold/flu season, if worn, as they were last year,” he said. “Last year there were hardly any cases of influenza and RSV, both of which have spiked this year when the masks came off. We want everyone to be safe and healthy and to consider wearing a mask when in public places and at school.”

COVID vaccines are offered free of charge at the East-Central District Health Department FEMA Room, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus. Weekly clinics are from 3-5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays (children 5-18 years old are offered the Pfizer vaccine only); and from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesdays first, second, third and booster doses are available -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for adults 19 and older). Call 402-562-7500 to schedule an appointment.

“I cannot stress the importance of the vaccines enough,” Sepers said. “When people have questions, I encourage them to talk to their family doctor or their child’s pediatrician. The vaccines are safe and effective, but people should feel comfortable with their medical treatment.

“Most of the people I talk to that are hesitant about getting the vaccine are operating from misinformation not given to them by a medical expert. People with questions should get the information they need from their doctor to make the best possible decision.”

