ECDHD sets sights on PPE drive

Right now, McClure said that the stock probably isn’t good enough to protect against a potential surge situation. With that in mind, the department is striving to collect as much as they can to prevent against a worst-case scenario situation in which people are coming into area hospitals in droves.

“We’re trying to collect as much PPE as we can and have that ready to distribute to our various health care partners,” McClure said. “Some businesses have their own storage of PPE and we’re just hoping to be able to build up our storage of PPE and be able to distribute it as needed to all four counties for their health care workers.”

At the moment, there are 10 confirmed cases of the virus in the district, six in Platte County and four in Colfax County. With cases likely to peak in the area sometime in the next few weeks, having the right equipment is vital for healthcare workers to treat patients who are suspected of having COVID-19. McClure wants to see a community effort, even from people who you might not expect to have medical equipment of need, like painters who require the use of N95 masks in order to do their work. But at this time, healthcare workers need all the help they can get.