ECDHD sets sights on PPE drive

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) is organizing a personal protective equipment drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Tuesday at Ag Park.
The department is hoping to collect enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist healthcare professionals in the district as they treat cases of COVID-19. Local businesses are encouraged to provide what they can such as surgical masks, N95 respirators and hand sanitizer.
Julie McClure, public information officer and director of communications for ECDHD, said that the drive was one way in which the community could help out to protect healthcare workers fighting the disease on the front lines.
“They will need PPE when their caseloads start to grow,” McClure said. “Right now, we just have presumptive cases in Nance and the other cases are in Colfax and Platte counties, but we want all of our counties to be prepared.”
Roberta Miksch is running the drive on behalf of ECDHD. She noted that while there are materials from the Strategic National Stockpile available for them to use, it probably wasn’t going to be enough to cover all four counties in the department. Thus, she needed the help of local businesses in order to provide a greater supply.
“The manufacturers just don’t have enough to distribute to everyone in the nation,” Miksch said. “This is putting the medical community in a position where they don’t necessarily have all of the supplies that they need to help. We really hope that the if the business community has any supplies that they aren’t using, that perhaps we can take their generous donations and roll them into the stock we have.”
Right now, McClure said that the stock probably isn’t good enough to protect against a potential surge situation. With that in mind, the department is striving to collect as much as they can to prevent against a worst-case scenario situation in which people are coming into area hospitals in droves.
“We’re trying to collect as much PPE as we can and have that ready to distribute to our various health care partners,” McClure said. “Some businesses have their own storage of PPE and we’re just hoping to be able to build up our storage of PPE and be able to distribute it as needed to all four counties for their health care workers.”
At the moment, there are 10 confirmed cases of the virus in the district, six in Platte County and four in Colfax County. With cases likely to peak in the area sometime in the next few weeks, having the right equipment is vital for healthcare workers to treat patients who are suspected of having COVID-19. McClure wants to see a community effort, even from people who you might not expect to have medical equipment of need, like painters who require the use of N95 masks in order to do their work. But at this time, healthcare workers need all the help they can get.
“Whether it’s businesses or individuals, if they have something to contribute or donate, we would really appreciate them building up our stores of distribution,” McClure said.
Of course, the general public can do their part by keeping up their social distancing. McClure is happy to see so many people and businesses take a short-term sacrifice in order to provide a long-term gain to defeat COVID-19.
“I really urge people to keep up the social distancing,” McClure said. “I think we’re doing a good job in our area and we need to keep doing all the things that we’ve been doing for at least the next three weeks. That’s when they really expect to see the surge in our area.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
