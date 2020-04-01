ECDHD to recognize businesses for social distancing efforts

Social distancing remains an important aspect of decreasing the spread of COVID-19 and local businesses will be recognized this week for their efforts in this endeavor.
The East-Central District Health Department, which encompasses the counties of Boone, Colfax, Platte and Nance, has launched its Social Distancing Hero campaign. Businesses either submit themselves or are nominated by customers for their efforts in flattening the curve.
“It recognizes people who are doing a good job,” said Public Information Officer Julie McClure, adding that the program will also allow a sharing of ideas to help struggling business owners or managers implement new policies.
McClure noted that as of Tuesday, a total of eight businesses were set to be nominated; the list will be announced Friday. The businesses in question range from boutiques to restaurants to salons.
The campaign is open to businesses of any size or type. Interested persons should email McClure at jmcclure@ecdhd.ne.gov for more information.
One such business trying to stay on top of COVID-19 news is Columbus Bank and Trust. The establishment’s lobby is closed, but customers can still conduct business via phone, email and drive-through. ATMs remain open as well. Those whose banking needs require an in-person visit can enter the bank with an appointment.
Michelle McMillian, a loan officer at Columbus Bank, noted they send out regular communications to customers and residents while keeping an eye on the latest coronavirus reports.
“We’re taking care of their banking needs and learning as things get rolled out,” she said.
Other areas of business have learned to get creative.
Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that several restaurants are now limited to drive-through only service while others, who do not have a drive-thru, are offering curbside pick-up. Other types of businesses, such as boutiques, are offering by-appointment-only services.
“We’re hoping residents stay faithful to local businesses,” Schieffer said. “It’s still important to know we can support our local businesses but in a different way.”
Schieffer added that while some businesses are struggling, others have been booming, such as internet utility companies. With an increase in the number of people working from home, internet companies have noticed a significant growth in need, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic may leave the future looking uncertain, but there are resources available for those who need additional assistance with their business.
Help can come locally, such as from the Columbus Area United Way, or through federal programs, such as a Small Business Association loan, said Schieffer. The Nebraska Department of Labor also offers a short-time compensation program that can assist in funding payments for the self-employed or bigger companies.
The type and amount of assistance that can be provided are unique to each business. More information on these and other resources can be found at the Chamber’s website at www.thecolumbuspage.com.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at Hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.