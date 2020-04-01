ECDHD to recognize businesses for social distancing efforts

Michelle McMillian, a loan officer at Columbus Bank, noted they send out regular communications to customers and residents while keeping an eye on the latest coronavirus reports.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“We’re taking care of their banking needs and learning as things get rolled out,” she said.

Other areas of business have learned to get creative.

Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that several restaurants are now limited to drive-through only service while others, who do not have a drive-thru, are offering curbside pick-up. Other types of businesses, such as boutiques, are offering by-appointment-only services.

“We’re hoping residents stay faithful to local businesses,” Schieffer said. “It’s still important to know we can support our local businesses but in a different way.”

Schieffer added that while some businesses are struggling, others have been booming, such as internet utility companies. With an increase in the number of people working from home, internet companies have noticed a significant growth in need, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic may leave the future looking uncertain, but there are resources available for those who need additional assistance with their business.