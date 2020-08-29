Edgewood Vista says you can help

Donations are a huge way for residents to help out. Those interested can donate money or supplies such as food, blankets, clothing covers or games.

When there isn't a worldwide pandemic, Edgewood Vista holds fundraising events such as chili feeds that benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

"I think it's important because we're a really big family here," Book said. "Our aides are there to help whether they're on the clock or not. I think it's important just for awareness.

"Most people with dementia are staying home longer, which is really nice. But, just so they're aware that they do have somebody out there to help them."

One of the members on staff is Mindy Braithwait, who is the lead for day shift and a medication aide. She has been with Edgewood for nearly a year and a half.

Braithwait has seen firsthand just how much impact donations can make.

"(It helps) a lot," Braithwait said. "Budgets are always hard. You always have to keep a budget with any facility anywhere."

Braithwait also added that ordering fresh vegetables and fruits has been a struggle since the start of the pandemic.