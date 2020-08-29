Edgewood Vista says you can help

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone in different ways, but one group that has been especially affected are residents at senior living facilities.
One of those facilities is Edgewood Vista, 3386 53rd Ave. in Columbus, which specializes in memory care for residents that suffer from dementia.
For nearly five months, from March until mid-August, family and friends were unable to visit residents and were limited to interaction via technology such as Zoom calls. Even now visitations are restricted, but there are still ways for community members to help out.
Edgewood Vista Executive Director Wendi Book mentioned how donating money or supplies can make a big difference in the lives of the residents.
"I would like more community involvement and awareness of Edgewood," Book said.
Book is from Columbus and recently moved back after spending some time in Omaha. She said that until moving back she didn't know that a facility like Edgewood existed.
She's now hoping to shine a spotlight on the assisted living center and have more members of the community participate.
"We do special activities as far as getting donations for Alzheimer's," she said. "I just want more people to be aware that this is here. It's kind of unique because it's a small-lockdown unit that only deals with memory care."
Donations are a huge way for residents to help out. Those interested can donate money or supplies such as food, blankets, clothing covers or games.
When there isn't a worldwide pandemic, Edgewood Vista holds fundraising events such as chili feeds that benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
"I think it's important because we're a really big family here," Book said. "Our aides are there to help whether they're on the clock or not. I think it's important just for awareness.
"Most people with dementia are staying home longer, which is really nice. But, just so they're aware that they do have somebody out there to help them."
One of the members on staff is Mindy Braithwait, who is the lead for day shift and a medication aide. She has been with Edgewood for nearly a year and a half.
Braithwait has seen firsthand just how much impact donations can make.
"(It helps) a lot," Braithwait said. "Budgets are always hard. You always have to keep a budget with any facility anywhere."
Braithwait also added that ordering fresh vegetables and fruits has been a struggle since the start of the pandemic.
"If people can supply tomatoes, cucumbers, any little things like that, it's nice to have," she said. "They love that stuff...That's a huge deal. Some things that we can have any time and they can't have something like that. Even a smile on their face or when they can help peel cucumbers or cut a tomato. They love that."
Cassondra Weverka, also a medication aide and certified medical assistant at the facility, has been with Edgewood Vista for over a year.
Weverka said board games or card games are also good donation items. Games such as UNO or Phase 10 can be beneficial to residents to keep their minds active.
If someone wants to donate items they can contact Book at Wendi.book@edgewoodvista.com.
"It makes a world of difference," Weverka said. "They're stuck somewhere that they might not know. In their brain, it's totally different. They might have lived here for a few years but, to them, it's somewhere new. They might be nervous or aggravated. Activities help stimulate their brains and calm them down."
