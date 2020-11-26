Editor's note: Telegram proud of its digital evolution

Two of the most common misconceptions I hear and see written on our social media channels is that “The newspaper industry is dying” and “The Columbus Telegram is going out of business.”
But neither is even close to true and the latter is ironic seeing as how the few people who post that are usually the ones on our page daily looking for information to stay in the loop, increasing traffic to our website.
There is always going to be a need for journalists and factual information, particularly about what’s happening in our community that is overlooked by regional and national media, for the most part, unless something negative or controversial is happening.
Case in point, only a few weeks ago there was an incident that occurred on a Saturday night near ADM just outside of Columbus. An outside television station kept saying on social media the incident was believed to be “an active shooter,” even though that had not been verified.
What happened? Many people began buzzing on Facebook about how they were scared and more rumors began to swirl. Seeing this, The Telegram did not speculate and try to manufacture drama for the sake of views. We contacted Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, who we appreciate for picking up his phone and giving us the factual information so we could let the community know what actually happened. The sheriff told us there was no active shooter, but rather the situation was a person had been shot accidentally after a group of people was in a yard nearby shooting a gun. That’s obviously a lot different. We published the story immediately on our website, columbustelegram.com, and republished an updated version in our next print edition.
Last week, Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz spoke to The Telegram first about what the plans were for the district amid the pandemic post-Thanksgiving break, we believe, because he trusted us to get out the facts. We published the story online early on the morning of Nov. 17 and then an updated version in print the next day.
If you’re like me, you appreciate having a physical product to touch. I have always loved being able to go through a physical newspaper and read the stories and comics, see the advertisements. But, there is also great value in utilizing digital.
First, you can access a digital version (e-edition) of the physical newspaper you like right on our website and take it with you wherever you go. Our newsroom understands the importance of giving our readers access to information right away, so that’s why we’ve upped our efforts by providing all sorts of videos and exclusive stories and photos online on top of constantly sending out breaking news alerts.
Business owners fear not. I would encourage you to talk with our advertising team as they’ll help you get set up so the thousands of people on our website or utilizing our mobile app each day will see your advertisements like those who are always taking advantage of it.
If you’re already a Telegram member or advertiser, thank you for supporting and understanding the value of local journalism. For those that are not, I hope you’ll consider joining so many others who are already taking advantage of what we offer digitally and in print. You can learn more by visiting columbustelegram.com, click the dropdown menu on the left and hitting ‘Subscribe’ under the ‘Customer Service’ section.
When people tell me how the newspaper business is dying or how The Telegram “must be struggling,” I shrug and tell them “No, we’re evolving.” I can’t speak for every media outlet, but The Telegram has concentrated its efforts on a digital-first mindset. We value and are proud to offer a print product; however, we’re not naïve enough to think that’s the only way people want to get the information that matters to them. That’s like thinking advertising on television is the best route to promote your business in an era where streaming is taking over or putting up a billboard people will see for 10 seconds as they drive by it.
The internet has taken over so much of how society operates. News media at first may have viewed it as a problem, but The Telegram is among the many who now view it as an asset. We don’t care how we’re getting you the news that matters to you as long as you’re getting it. You can count on us to provide the facts – verified information – not social media hearsay. And when we make an occasional mistake, we will acknowledge it and move forward.
Historically, we’ve published stories on local sporting contests, high school graduations, community functions and local government meetings, among other things.
In the last two years alone, we provided stories about how people were affected by the historic flooding that occurred in Northeast Nebraska in March 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, when it seemed like every news media outlet in Nebraska descended on Columbus to report on a house fire that resulted in four deaths, The Telegram published a story that detailed who each of those people was. They were a father, a mother, a daughter, a baby boy – they were family members, friends, schoolmates, co-workers – they were loved – they not just “four people” as many outlets labeled them in their reports.
And that’s what we’re going to continue to do online and in print - tell the stories of people and issues in the Columbus area using our words, video and photos. The good, and sometimes and unfortunately, the bad and the ugly.
Because we care. The Columbus area is not just the community we cover- it’s our community. We live, eat and drink here, we work here, we spend our money here, we raise our families here. It’s home.
We hope you’ll support us as we’ve supported you. We’re all in this together.
On behalf of everyone at The Columbus Telegram, we wish you and your family a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
