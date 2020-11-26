Editor's note: Telegram proud of its digital evolution

When people tell me how the newspaper business is dying or how The Telegram “must be struggling,” I shrug and tell them “No, we’re evolving.” I can’t speak for every media outlet, but The Telegram has concentrated its efforts on a digital-first mindset. We value and are proud to offer a print product; however, we’re not naïve enough to think that’s the only way people want to get the information that matters to them. That’s like thinking advertising on television is the best route to promote your business in an era where streaming is taking over or putting up a billboard people will see for 10 seconds as they drive by it.

The internet has taken over so much of how society operates. News media at first may have viewed it as a problem, but The Telegram is among the many who now view it as an asset. We don’t care how we’re getting you the news that matters to you as long as you’re getting it. You can count on us to provide the facts – verified information – not social media hearsay. And when we make an occasional mistake, we will acknowledge it and move forward.

Historically, we’ve published stories on local sporting contests, high school graduations, community functions and local government meetings, among other things.