Education programs see expansion, need of volunteers

The Central Community College Adult Education program and Platte Valley Literacy Association are both rapidly expanding, so much so that they will be moving into a new space later this year. Amid this growth, more volunteers are also needed.

The programs, which work in tandem with one another, offer a variety of assistance in adult education (English as a second language and GED) as well as services like employability skills.

CCC Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Saul said that any and all tutors are needed, especially ESL and math.

“We also could use tutors who are willing to help with all varieties of things, such as English as a second language, as I mentioned, but also the English component of the GED, and then for the GED test, there's also a science portion and the social studies portion. Really any and all people who are interested in helping out,” Saul said.

The process to become a volunteer involves meeting with Saul, filling out an application, supplying two references and undergoing training.

“Once the training process is complete, we ask tutors to volunteer an hour minimum a week, and during that time, they would just meet with an individual student whose schedule happened to line up with theirs,” Saul said. “…I would kind of guide that process in terms of making sure that everything is working out well and helping make sure they have the correct resources.”

Platte Valley Literacy Association Executive Director Mary Wiegand said that no bachelor’s degree is required, just a high school diploma or GED.

“They just have to have the love and the knowledge to help somebody succeed, especially in the math because it seems math is the one that the students struggle with the most,” Wiegand said.

There are a variety of things that volunteers can do, she added. The most popular of these are tutoring sessions.

“We also have opportunities for classroom assistants. They would be in the classroom, helping the instructor with small groups, helping them run the class,” Wiegand said. “Those were pretty popular then we had to quit doing that due to COVID. Once we started to pick it back up again, our volunteers that were doing the classroom assistance have found other volunteer opportunities within the organization or with other organizations.”

Between CCC Adult Education and the literacy association, the two programs have served 362 students so far this year, Saul said.

With all the growth the programs have seen, their original location is being renovated. Wiegand said that COVID-19 dollars are being utilized to expand their area at the Columbus Family Resource Center. They are still at that facility but are currently housed across the hall until the renovations are complete.

The number of classrooms will be increased from three to five and there will be designated tutoring areas, a library from which students can check out material and testing areas.

“We're going from about 3,200 square feet with our old area to about 7,400 square feet,” Wiegand said.

“We've been in our temporary location since beginning of January, which is actually just across the hall from our old location, and the plan is to be in our new area around summer.”

There are a multiple reasons why people volunteer, Wiegand noted. This can include college-aged students who want something to boost their scholarship application or job resume, or retirees who want to pass the time.

The students aren’t the only ones who benefit – the volunteers do as well.

“They learn where the students come from, they learn their culture, their history, they learn that everybody here has a story,” she added. “Once they're here, it's very hard to leave. It's a very, very rewarding position.”

Saul agreed, saying that it provides a satisfaction in knowing they’ve helped someone else.

“Knowing that they have helped someone on their journey. If it's an ESL student, to learn the language because that's incredibly stressful, to not know the language of the country that you're in,” Saul said. “It's incredibly satisfying to watch a student that you have helped grow and up and get go and get their GED. That's kind of big for a lot of people.”

Some volunteers start because they want to help out but end up discovering a love for teaching, she added.

“You're helping out the community, you're helping out an individual and you're also learning a little bit about yourself in the process,” Saul said.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, contact Saul at 402-562-1471 or at sarahsaul@cccneb.edu.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

