For the 14th year, the Ag Sack Lunch Program will again educate fourth grade students across Nebraska. With both in-person and virtual options available, the reach of students continues to grow from Omaha to Scottsbluff, while spreading education and awareness about Nebraska agriculture.

The in-person program provides students with a free lunch along with a 25-minute lesson regarding Nebraska agriculture. As many fourth-grade classrooms visit the Nebraska State Capitol, this is an opportunity to educate students about where their food comes from and gain an appreciation for the meals they eat each day.

While students enjoy their lunches, they will hear a presentation about the important role agriculture plays in Nebraska’s economy, as well as the crops and livestock species that are raised in the state. The sack lunches consist of Nebraska-produced food items to emphasize the direct connection to Nebraska farms. Students also receive a deck of cards containing agriculture facts.

For classrooms that do not plan to visit the State Capitol, virtual presentations are available which include the same interactive presentation and deck of cards.

Reservations can be made online by visiting agsacklunchprogram.com.

The Ag Sack Lunch Program is sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Poultry Industries, Nebraska Wheat Board and Midwest Dairy.