The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2023 members and concert dates.

The 48-member group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Nov. 30 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Open to any UNK student, the wind ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the wind ensemble.

Area UNK Wind Ensemble members include:

Columbus: Douglas Davidchik, clarinet; Rebecca Hoffman, alto saxophone; Ryan Sims, percussion.

Shelby: Connor Morrison, percussion.