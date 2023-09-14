The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2023 debut Saturday at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against Northern Illinois.

This year’s band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country, though 75% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-two percent of the students have majors in the Glenn Korff School of Music. The rest are studying in 60-plus other degree programs across campus. Each band member passed two auditions to gain admittance to the group.

The Cornhusker Marching Band, which resides in the Korff School, was founded in 1879 as an ROTC unit and is one of the oldest marching bands in the nation. The band has received many honors throughout its 144-year history, including a Distinguished Recognition Trophy presented by John Philip Sousa in 1927 and the John Philip Sousa Foundation's Sudler Trophy in 1996. The Sudler Trophy is the highest honor given to collegiate bands.

The "Pride of All Nebraska" has been seen by millions of viewers on television. The band was the first collegiate ensemble to perform at all of the major football bowl games: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Sugar and Cotton. For more information, visit https://arts.unl.edu/music/CMB.

Area 2023 Cornhusker Marching Band members include:

Albion: Lauren Kohtz, trumpet, junior, emerging media arts.

Columbus: Cole Asche, percussion, senior, actuarial science and music; Ben Gascon, trumpet, sophomore, architectural studies; Sarah Massman, percussion, junior, microbiology; Brandon Urkoski, trumpet, sophomore, marketing.