Middle and high school students from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Colorado immersed themselves in music during Wayne State College’s annual Summer Music Camp held July 31 through Aug. 3 on campus.

It is the first Summer Music Camp that Wayne State has held in its newly renovated Peterson Fine Arts Building. Music campers were some of the first musicians to perform in the new band and choir rehearsal rooms, as well as the newly remodeled Ramsey Theatre.

Wayne State faculty and students provided learning opportunities in band, choir, conducting, film music, jazz, mariachi, musical theatre, piano, sight singing, ukulele, and world drumming. Campers also participated in individual instrument or voice lessons.

The week culminated with a concert finale featuring the choir, concert band, jazz band, ukulele ensemble, and world drumming. The four-day camp offered a campus living experience and social activities such as a talent show, games, lip sync battle, and scavenger hunt.

Wayne State music students assisting with the camp included Libby Aschoff of David City.

Area summer music camp participants included:

Clarks: Lylla Sabata, PJ Sabata.

Genoa: Mckenzie King.

St. Edward: Jocelin Gallardo-Bernal, Arlette Irineo.

Silver Creek: Ava Martinez.