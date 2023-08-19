College of Saint Mary (CSM) awarded 90 degrees to graduates this summer. The graduates were given the opportunity to walk in the May Commencement ceremony on May 20 in the Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. They received their official degrees from CSM in July.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Columbus: Abby Podraza, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
David City: Veronica Kobza, Master of Occupational Therapy, Cum Laude.
Rogers: Maria Semerad, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.