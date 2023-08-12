Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 210 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Aug. 11 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Albion: Jeffrey Schwartz, Education Specialist, School Superintendent; Keiley Tisthammer, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science, Cum Laude.

Clarks: Rachelle Reimers, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences.

Humphrey: Emily Droescher, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction.

Schuyler: Drey Keairnes, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology; Jasmin Lopez, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Jennifer Novak, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education.

Shelby: Tanner Kuhn, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction.