CCC to hold in-person instruction for fall semester

Central Community College announced Thursday that the fall semester is set to begin in-person in August at all locations, including Columbus.

With classes beginning Monday, Aug. 17, classrooms and labs have been adjusted to allow for social distancing. Instructional delivery methods have been modified to allow for more online opportunities.

Face coverings will be required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in all CCC buildings, including classrooms, hallways and labs. Face coverings can include masks, face shields or other approved coverings. Hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields can be found throughout the buildings.

“Central has had a long and successful history of offering both remote and face-to-face courses,” CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said, in a statement. “We feel confident in our ability to manage this more flexible format to maximize learning while providing the essential hands-on educational activities and life experiences necessary for future careers.”