CCC to hold in-person instruction for fall semester

Central Community College announced Thursday that the fall semester is set to begin in-person in August at all locations, including Columbus.
With classes beginning Monday, Aug. 17, classrooms and labs have been adjusted to allow for social distancing. Instructional delivery methods have been modified to allow for more online opportunities.
Face coverings will be required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in all CCC buildings, including classrooms, hallways and labs. Face coverings can include masks, face shields or other approved coverings. Hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields can be found throughout the buildings.
“Central has had a long and successful history of offering both remote and face-to-face courses,” CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said, in a statement. “We feel confident in our ability to manage this more flexible format to maximize learning while providing the essential hands-on educational activities and life experiences necessary for future careers.”
The college noted in a release that it will continue to follow safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, such as frequent handwashing, requiring those with symptoms to stay home, reducing on-campus housing capacity, avoiding close contact of food service and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.
When appropriate, floor signage indicating flow patterns and 6-foot social distancing will be utilized.
In a recent survey, CCC noted, nearly 80 percent of students are pre-registered for at least one face-to-face course. Most respondents said they look forward to attending college in-person and support the use of face coverings, the release stated.
The institution ended the previous school year via online learning except for labs and other courses that required a hands-on approach.
Currently, fall classes are scheduled to conclude on Friday, Dec. 11. But, if conditions to the COVID-19 pandemic change, CCC will communicate alternate plans if needed.
