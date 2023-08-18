The Central Community College Board of Governors has announced the appointment of Jason J. Buss to fill the vacant seat in District 1. He was approved at the June board meeting and sworn in at the August meeting.

Buss will serve the remainder of the term previously held by Michelle Broekemier, who vacated the seat following her move out of the district.

“Jason’s working knowledge of Central Community College, his enthusiasm for innovative career opportunities and his leadership accomplishments make him a great addition to the board of governors,” Rita Skiles, board chair, said.

A Central City resident, Buss is employed at Columbus-based Camaco where he serves as the human resources manager and global health and safety leader. He graduated from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Buss has strong ties to CCC having taken courses during high school at CCC-Hastings where his parents, Steve and Vicki Buss, were employed for most of their careers. After earning his degree, he took continuing education courses in welding and robotic welding at the Columbus Campus. Buss has served on various CCC advisory boards and most recently participated in the welding advisory meeting and on the mechatronics education curriculum’s business-industry leadership team.

“I am thrilled to join the board of governors at Central Community College, a place close to my heart,” Buss said. “With a legacy of learning, through my parents’ tenure and my role as an HR manager, I eagerly embrace the chance to serve and support education excellence at all CCC locations.”