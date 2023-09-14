Columbus High School has announced the 2023 CHS Homecoming Candidates.
The 2023 CHS Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned Friday following the Columbus vs. North Platte football game at Pawnee Park Stadium.
The queen candidates are:
Taylor Loontjer, daughter of Josh and Jess Loontjer.
Kasha Iwan, daughter of Chad Iwan and April Keezer.
Taina Davis, daughter of Joan Davis and Daniel Davis.
Dani Chavez, daughter of Christina and Mel Chavez.
Anisten Barnett, daughter of Scott and Cara Barnett.
Kamryn Jaeger, daughter of Josh and Tammi Jaeger.
People are also reading…
Maggie Luebbe, daughter of Andy and Angie Luebbe.
Alissa Pacheco, daughter of Tonia and Mahmoud Aihuanaiti.
The king candidates are:
Alan Estrada-Morales, son of Heidi Morales.
Fisher Cyza, son of Lonny and Nicole Cyza.
Tanner Esch, son of Dave and Susie Esch.
Isaiah Kibalya, son of Peter and Harriet Kibalya.
Logan Salak, son of Derek and Melissa Salak.
Kaden Brownlow, son of Jennifer Brownlow and Brian Brownlow.
Griffin Micek, son of Jeanne and Brian Micek.
Dylan Crumley, son of Shana and Trent Crumley.