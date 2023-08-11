Kelly Zach of Humphrey is among eight University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in August. Zach will graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. The August graduates join 263 students who graduated from the Honors Program in May - the largest class in the program's 37-year history.