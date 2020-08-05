Lakeview sets Aug. 19 opening date

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview Community Schools released Wednesday morning its reopening plan for the new school year with classes starting Aug. 19.

Face coverings will be required for all students and staff, which will minimize the need to adjust student schedules to meet social distancing standards, said a letter from Lakeview. Students will be provided three reusable cloth masks on the first day of school, but they may use their own mask as long as it covers their nose and mouth.

Parents will be expected to screen their student(s) each day prior to sending them to school. Those showing COVID-19-related symptoms should stay home.

Parents are also strongly urged to report if their student has tested positive for COVID-19; identifiable information will not be shared with other students/parents or the general public.

Drinking fountains will not be available; students are encouraged to bring their own water container every day. Those who enter the building will be required to wash or sanitize their hands and prior to lunch. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building.

“As we all continue to work our way through these uncharted territories, lets provide each other with grace, understanding, patience, and an assumption of positive intention,” Superintendent Aaron Plas said in the letter. “The Lakeview community has displayed these characteristics throughout these last several months, and we have the utmost confidence it will continue moving forward. Lakeview is a special place because of the people and we will get through this together!”