Scotus to start school in-person Aug. 13

Scotus Central Catholic School announced Thursday that it will be holding in-person classes beginning Aug. 13.
GUIDELINES
Parents
- Parents should screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 at home. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
- Children should be kept at home if they are sick. Scotus will have a relaxed attendance policy this year. A doctor’s note will not be required when they return to school.
- A waiver will be sent via email that needs to be signed by all parent/guardians prior to first day of school.
- Stay up-to-date with all communication coming from Scotus. Information will be sent via email and school social media accounts.
- A video tutorial will be provided for PowerSchool. This video is designed to present information on how instruction will occur if our school needs to go into remote learning.
Students
- Stay home if you are sick. This will be important in stopping the spread.
- Wash your hands regularly and be mindful of any social distancing rules in place.
- Take advantage of training provided to you on Microsoft Teams and Office 365. This will help you in the event we need to use remote learning.
Teachers
- Training will be provided on Microsoft Teams for all staff. This will be required for use in the event remote learning is necessary.
- A classroom protocol will be developed for students to use hand sanitizer and for disinfecting the desks.
- Assigned seating will be utilized in all classes.
- Sharing of education materials will be limited as much as possible.
Symptom Monitoring and Exclusion from School
- Parents, students, and staff will screen at home.
- If evidence of wider community spread, the school will begin conducting temperature checks prior to entrance into school building and limit entrances into the school.
Those who experience symptoms and/or test positive for COVID-19 must meet all three conditions in order to come back to school: be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved (such as cough or shortness of breath) and 10 calendar days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
For those who experience symptoms but test negative for the virus, the following conditions must be meet before returning: fever free without the use of fever-reducing medicine and other symptoms have improved (such as cough or shortness of breath).
If a student or staff member begins to exhibit symptoms during the day, the following measures will be taken:
- The staff will be immediately removed from the classroom and sent home.
- The student will be immediately removed from the classroom and sent to the office for a “no-touch” temperature check.
- The office staff will contact parents.
- The student will be required to wear a mask until arrangements are made to safely transport the student home.
Entering and Exiting Building
- In current risk environment students can use either the north door or the southeast door by flagpole.
- If risk level increases only the north doors will be utilized for entry into building. This would allow Scotus to manage health screening if needed.
- When entering the building, please put on mask if social distancing not possible.
- The school doors will open at 7:30 a.m., except for Tuesday and Friday when they will open at 7:10 a.m to allow students to attend mass in chapel.
- All students should exit the building by 4 p.m. each day unless they are involved in an extracurricular activity.
Cafeteria
- All students/staff required to wash/sanitize hands prior to entering cafeteria.
- Social distancing will be required while waiting in line or when seated at tables.
- All self-serve items will be distributed by cafeteria staff. (Silverware, napkins, milk, water glass.)
- No salad bar will be offered.
- All students will receive full menu options as part of their purchase. to reduce interaction between people in serving line.
- Assigned seating will be used.
- No use of microwave.
- Only cafeteria staff will be allowed in the kitchen area.
Instruction
- Scotus intends to provide in person instruction for all our students.
- Should a new DHM be issued that reduces the number of students allowed in our building, Scotus will move to a hybrid model, which would allow for 50% of our student body to be in school two days a week.
- In the event of widespread community spread and the school is required to be closed, Scotus will move into online learning. Details will be released later, but parents can expect students will be engaged with teachers a minimum of four days per week.
- All expectations for the hybrid and online learning model will be released by mid-August.
Mass and Rock Talk
- Morning Mass will be limited to 32 people. This is two people per pew. Masses will be held on Tuesday and Friday at 7:20 AM.
- School Masses and Rock Talk will take place on the third and fourth Wednesday of the month. On the third Wednesday of each month grades 7-9 will do Rock Talk and grades 10-12 will go to Mass at St. Bonaventure. On the fourth Wednesday they will switch places.
PE Classes
- Classes will be conducted in normal fashion utilizing social distancing where possible.
- All weight and sports equipment must be sanitized after use.
PPE
- All students and staff will need to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
- Those who provide their own masks must ensure it is appropriate for school. No offensive material will be allowed.
- The school will make available two masks to each student and member of the staff.
Cleaning of Building and Classrooms
- All high touch areas will be cleaned twice a day in current risk environment.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be added throughout the building.
- All bathrooms, locker rooms, and cafeterias will be given a deep clean every two weeks. This will be done by a local professional cleaning company.
- All bathrooms will be cleaned twice a day.
Lockers
- Each student has an assigned locker. This locker has either an odd or even number assigned to it. Each student who has an even number locker will be allowed to go to their locker at the beginning of an even number period. Students with odd number lockers will go before beginning of odd number period classes.
Snack Break
- To begin the school year, we will not have a snack break after second period. This time will be utilized for hand sanitizing and desk cleaning. When it becomes safer, the snack break will return.
Transportation
- School will provide transportation to extracurricular activities.
- Students will be expected to wear a mask.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.