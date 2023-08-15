The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 588 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 583 graduates are from 33 countries; 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico; and more than 60 Nebraska communities.

Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over the commencement ceremony, during which doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Columbus: Amberly Laura Parker, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Katelyn Anne Pick, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Humphrey: Kelly James Zach, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.