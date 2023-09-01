Sixty-eight individuals served as volunteers for the Central Community College Adult Education (AE) program during the 2022-23 academic year.

The AE program includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language program; and preparation for the General Educational Development (GED) high school equivalency exam.

Volunteers served as tutors, advisory board members and classroom aides, performed office clerical duties, helped with fundraising and recruiting projects, and performed a variety of other duties.

During 2022-23, the volunteers gave 2,730.25 hours of their time to the AE program, serving 2,268 people. During the same time frame, 64 people earned their high school diploma.

Volunteers in Columbus included: Brittany Allers, Madeleine Anderson, Emily Belvery, Janet Bouc, Annabel Buggi, Sylvia Coffey, Shiy Delp, Dean Fuchser, Brianna George-Anderson, Carol Goering, Catherine Hare, Connie Hickey, Denzel Hodges, Helen Jarecki, Lucille Kalinowski, Larry Kauffman, Josette Kluck, Marcia Medina, Olivier Musungay, Jeanmarie Nelson, Anna Osman, Bill Podraza, Thomas Salyard, Beth Sparrow, Sarah Sudi, Jim Thiele and Katelyn Wiegand.