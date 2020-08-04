WATCH NOW: Discoverer students sail away: CHS holds commencement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic robbed high school seniors of traditional activities, the Class of 2020 at Columbus High School was still able to celebrate its accomplishments on Sunday.

To meet social distancing guidelines, this year’s commencement was split into two ceremonies: One for those whose last names started with A through J and a second for students with last names starting with letters in the last half of the alphabet.

Face masks and spread-out families could be seen across the CHS gym as the ceremony went underway with video performances of The New World Singers, student addresses, remarks from Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and the handing out of diplomas. Students were handed the diploma covers and will receive their actual diplomas later on.

“Even though our time in this building has come to a close, this is not the end of the Class of 2020,” Blake Edzards said during his student address at the first ceremony. “Some of us may start our careers early and go straight into the workforce, others may protect their country and enter the military and many may further their education and attend college. However, no matter where we may go, we will always be united as the Columbus High School Class of 2020.”