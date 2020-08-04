WATCH NOW: Discoverer students sail away: CHS holds commencement

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic robbed high school seniors of traditional activities, the Class of 2020 at Columbus High School was still able to celebrate its accomplishments on Sunday.
To meet social distancing guidelines, this year’s commencement was split into two ceremonies: One for those whose last names started with A through J and a second for students with last names starting with letters in the last half of the alphabet.
Face masks and spread-out families could be seen across the CHS gym as the ceremony went underway with video performances of The New World Singers, student addresses, remarks from Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and the handing out of diplomas. Students were handed the diploma covers and will receive their actual diplomas later on.
“Even though our time in this building has come to a close, this is not the end of the Class of 2020,” Blake Edzards said during his student address at the first ceremony. “Some of us may start our careers early and go straight into the workforce, others may protect their country and enter the military and many may further their education and attend college. However, no matter where we may go, we will always be united as the Columbus High School Class of 2020.”
Fellow graduate Ryan Sims, who spoke during a pre-recorded video at the first ceremony, noted that members of the Class of 2020 have had the most potential as they never lost hope or their love for one another despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Friday before spring break, I thought that I’d be coming back to school and go through the same routine again,” Sims said. “I walked through every class that day and took it for granted. I never expected that’d be the last time I walked through the halls this year … I had moments when I wished I wasn’t in school and now I wish I hadn’t of thought that. I took most of my senior year for granted, thinking that it’d be just another school year.”
Yoryina Myers compared life as a story with graduating just one phase of the novel. She shared her story, which she said was not one that high schoolers should experience.
“At 15, I found out I was pregnant. In my case, this is what I needed to get myself together and grow up because I wasn’t the best of a person,” Myers said. “It’s not easy juggling motherhood, high school and bills, and I don’t encourage anyone to follow my footsteps, but I do hope to set an example that no matter what is thrown at you, nothing is impossible as long as you try.”
She, along with other students in their addressees, thanked school staff, administrators and parents in nurturing and helping students become successful in school.
“As we pass the page into our new stories, we see that it’s blank, blank for all the possibilities for what’s to come next are endless,” Myers said. “We choose the story we write as we are the ones holding the pen.”
Following the ceremony, the newly-graduated students and their loved ones in attendance met outside for well wishes and photos.
Briana Drueppel, a graduate in the first ceremony, noted that her class had been waiting a long time for the moment.
“We had to wait a while but it was worth it,” she said.
Drueppel is planning on attending Wayne State College to pursue pre-nursing.
Mark Howerter, whose daughter Taylor graduated that day, said that this year had been especially challenging for students.
“She’s our last of eight so (compared to) previous years, this was completely different,” Howerter said. “I’m proud of the class. They’ve handled this with grace.”
Howerter said Taylor will be attending Central Community College for her general courses and then eventually transition law school.
Loeffelholz said during the commencement that graduates are the ones in control of their future, which is shaped by their choices and commitment.
“May sunshine follow you when you’re far from home. May you have a strong foundation when the winds change and shift. May your heart always be joyful. Do unto others as you would have done unto you,” Loeffelholz said in his closing remarks. “And when you finally fly away, we’ll be hoping that we served you well. You hold the key to the gate of your future. You get to create your future. You get to decide what it looks like.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
