Egger helps younger generation with showing swine

Linda Egger began – and still maintains – a career in cattle but she said community members might best recognize her from helping younger generations with swine.

For the last 13 years or so, Linda has assisted area families and 4-H members in swine events like jackpots, showcases, state and county fairs and more.

Egger’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee recently named Egger as the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture as part of the 2022 Rural Recognition Banquet recipients. A ceremony that will honor her and the other recipients will be held at 6 p.m. March 22 at Ag Park, 822 15th St.

Egger was humble about receiving the honor, saying she jokingly asked if she could decline the award.

“I don’t think I’m deserving,” Egger said, with a chuckle. “I don’t do that much. The people who I have known who have received it are way more involved in the industry and do a lot more than I do. I’m just flabbergasted that I’m receiving it, honestly. I just don’t see that I’m doing above and beyond. I’m just doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Egger’s daughter, Kylie, said her mom is quite humble about such honors.

“She goes above and beyond,” Kylie said. “She doesn’t give herself enough credit.”

Egger grew up on a farm and ranch in Salina, Kansas, where she was involved in 4-H and first experienced raising and showing cattle. Egger said she quite enjoyed the time as she initially started showing heifers. She wound up doing this on a state and national level.

From there, Egger – who graduated from Kansas State University - and her father created an Angus operation, Don Johnson Angus, which is run out of Salina.

Although Egger and her family raise cattle to this day, she said she got involved with swine because of her children.

Similar to their mom, her kids began showing cattle, however, Egger was also raising commercial bulls around that time. She said the two worlds “don’t really flow together.”

They ultimately decided to raise pigs instead. Egger said she and her son developed a strong interest in this field. It also led Egger and her family to help other kids with their swine.

“I did this too when we were showing cattle,” Egger said. “If I can help a family or take a kid with us, we did a lot of times. I think what’s been recognized in the community is my willingness to help kids with their projects.”

Kylie said she’s amazed by her mom’s work.

“For the 4-H program, specifically, to continue to grow is huge for our area,” Kylie said. “The people she helps really appreciate it. Without Linda’s help, they would not be as successful as they are.”

The decision was a no-brainer for Egger. She said when she was younger, several folks would assist her with showing her cattle.

“My mom and dad weren’t always able to go and my neighbor, she would take me with her brother and sister-in-law,” Egger said. “Or another family in Kansas would help transport me to these national shows. Growing up that way, that’s what we would do. If you want can help someone along the way that has an interest in it, it’s good.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

