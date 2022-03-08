 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ehlers named Mr. Shamrock 2022

  • Updated
After crowning

Nick Ehlers, far right, was named Mr. Shamrock following Scotus Central Catholic's Mr. Shamrock pageant Sunday evening. Other contestants included (from left) Garrett Oakley, Tyler Stuart, Seth VunCannon, Nolan Fleming, Zane Beiermann, Luke Przymus, Chris Adame and Ben Policky (who was named runner-up).

 Hannah Schrodt
Shamrock group

Contestants in the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday evening at Scotus Central Catholic give their final performance before Nick Ehlers, pictured in back second from left, was named Mr. Shamrock. Other contestants were (in back) Ben Policky (runner-up), far left; Tyler Stuart, third from left; Zane Beiermann; Nolan Fleming; Garrett Oakley and Chris Adame. Pictured in front are Seth VunCannon, left, and Luke Przymus. 

Following a two year hiatus, Scotus Central Catholic’s Mr. Shamrock pageant was held Sunday night with Nick Ehlers named the winner.

Tyler Stuart

Mr. Shamrock contestant Tyler Stuart displays his American pride on the runway during the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant held at Scotus Central Catholic on Sunday.

The event was canceled in 2020 and was unable to take place last year due to a lack of contestants. On Sunday, though, nine male seniors took the stage to compete for this year’s title. Mr. Shamrock is hosted by Scotus Student Council.

Gavin Brabec, Eden Broberg and Ruby Martinez served as event hosts. This year’s judges were English teacher Becki Zanardi, social studies teacher Pat Brockhaus, 2021 Autumn Ball Queen Berlin Kluever, 2021 Homecoming King Devon Borchers, special guest judge Sandie Fischer of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and surprise guest judge Jacob Duhey, a former Scotus English teacher and assistant football coach.

Chris Adame

Chris Adame, a contestant in the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant, is pictured during the runway portion of the event "representing his native culture."

Ehlers, who’s the son of Jason and Sarah Ehlers, wowed the crowd with his lighted dancing, which included him wearing bright green lights while moving along to music in the completely darkened room.

During the interview portion of the competition, Ehlers was asked what he would announce if the whole world was listening.

“Well, I would say, ‘Mom, I don't want another brother,’” said Ehlers, who has eight siblings.

Zane Beiermann

Zane Beiermann, left, shaves the hair of his fellow contestant Tyler Stuart during the talent segment of the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday evening at Scotus Central Catholic.

Ehlers also noted during the interview that if he was on a deserted island with one Scotus faculty member, he would want that person to be assistant football coach Roger Krienke.

“He has the body of a Greek god,” Ehlers said.

Contestants also took part in a runway segment during which they dressed up to catch the girl of their dreams.

Ehlers strutted the runway in his football uniform. He’s known for his “stick jump,” in which he brings his knees up to his chest as he hops two or three times.

“He plans to land a stick jump until girls contact with this seller outfit,” Broberg announced.

Ben Policky, who’s the son of Deana and William Policky, was named runner-up of Mr. Shamrock.

Nolan Fleming

Mr. Shamrock contestant Nolan Fleming shows off his new makeup look during the Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday at Scotus Central Catholic.

Policky stunned the crowd with his rendition of “Starry Destination” by Pepper Coyote. During the runway part of the pageant, Policky showed off his bat wings.

Garrett Oakley

Garrett Oakley makes an entrance to face off against Tyler Stuart in rap battle during the talent portion of the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday at Scotus Central Catholic.

“He’s looking to soar into his girl’s heart with his incredible wings,” Brabec said.

Policky noted his most memorable moment at Scotus during the interview segment.

“At the eighth grade science bowl there was a question … nobody got it … before I buzzed in and answered correctly,” he said. “It freaked the other the other team out and it's a running joke in the quiz bowl meetings.”

Ben Policky

During the runway part of the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday at Scotus Central Catholic, contestants dressed like they were trying to catch their dream girl. Ben Policky wore bat wings to "soar to his girl's heart with his incredible wings."

If he could be any famous person, dead or alive, Policky stated he would be Isabelle Rezazadeh, a DJ who goes by the stage name Rezz who is known for her production work.

Policky was also asked what he would say if the whole world was listening, for which he spoke about non-fungible tokens which are digital assets that represent real-world objects. These objects can include such things as art, music and in-game items.

“NFTs are a scam … (the people who utilize them) don't care for either art quality or your copyright law and as an artist, I don't support that,” Policky said.

Luke Przymus

After receiving his mouse makeover from Nolan Fleming, Luke Przymus waits for his tail to be put on during the 2022 Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday at Scotus Central Catholic.

Other contestants included Chris Adame, the son of Rocio and Antonino Adame; Zane Beiermann, the son of Steve and Krista Beiermann; Nolan Fleming, the son of Brandi and Shane Fleming; Garrett Oakley, the son of Chad and Michelle Oakley; Luke Przymus, the son of Clint Przymus and Beth Klitz; Tyler Stuart, the son of Chad Stuart and the late Terri Stuart; and Seth VunCannon, the son of Mike and Jenni VunCannon.

Seth VunCannon

Seth VunCannon spins a basketball on his finger while answering questions about Pokémon during the talent segment of Scotus Central Catholic's Mr. Shamrock pageant held Sunday at the school. 

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

