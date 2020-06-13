El Tapatio reopens

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 2721 13th St. in Columbus, has reopened with new safety measures after using the shutdown time to remodel parts of the Mexican restaurant, said owner Teresa Lopez.
It has not been super busy but it’s picking up, Lopez said. They have new drinks and have been working on a new menu, she said, and all the staff is excited.
“Everybody was ready to. Everybody was excited to go back in and work regular hours,” Lopez said. “It’s more the waitresses because they made money for the tips. If they don’t have people coming in, they are not making money. A lot of people were not making the money.”
Last month, the Telegram reported Gov. Pete Ricketts announced restaurants must follow distancing guidelines and not exceed 50 percent capacity.
“We were just waiting for the governor to say that we can dine in,” Lopez said. “We train our employees how to do the cleaning and the tables, wear a mask, gloves, that way they can protect themselves and protect the customers, too.”
Lopez said their safety measures include having distanced tables, staff wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing the menu and the tables and the seats, cleaning the door every day.
“Cleaning everything,” she said.
“All the surfaces the customers can touch, we’ve been cleaning. That way everybody can feel more comfortable to come to our restaurant.”
Making customers comfortable and showing their process is a key tenant to reopening and recovery, said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer.
“The Chamber did a study, just a survey of its members a couple of weeks ago and the results are pretty split when we asked them how long it would take to recover,” Schieffer said. “We had about 44 percent, I believe, said within 1 to 6 months. About 42 percent said 6 months to a year. They want to see a recovery within this year.”
Schieffer said it is exciting for businesses to be coming alive, especially in the summertime when people are looking for things to do as families and with friends.
She said some businesses have reassessed what can they do to improve and what are some of the projects that we’ve been wanting to work on but not had the time.
“We have smart businessmen and women in this community,” she said. “We have seen their resiliency and we’ve also seen their innovative strategies to bring customers in.”
At El Tapatio, they did just that.
While they were closed, they put a new bar in the front and remodeled the bathrooms.
“We used our time that we were closed that way we can do things that we were planning to do for a long time,” Lopez said. “We did it.”
Before staff had to go all the way to the back for the bar to get drinks but now there’s a new bar in the front where they used to have a salad bar.
In the future, Lopez hopes to redo the front area including putting open windows and tables in the front area where they currently display things.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@columbustelegram.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.