El Tapatio reopens

Making customers comfortable and showing their process is a key tenant to reopening and recovery, said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer.

“The Chamber did a study, just a survey of its members a couple of weeks ago and the results are pretty split when we asked them how long it would take to recover,” Schieffer said. “We had about 44 percent, I believe, said within 1 to 6 months. About 42 percent said 6 months to a year. They want to see a recovery within this year.”

Schieffer said it is exciting for businesses to be coming alive, especially in the summertime when people are looking for things to do as families and with friends.

She said some businesses have reassessed what can they do to improve and what are some of the projects that we’ve been wanting to work on but not had the time.

“We have smart businessmen and women in this community,” she said. “We have seen their resiliency and we’ve also seen their innovative strategies to bring customers in.”

At El Tapatio, they did just that.

While they were closed, they put a new bar in the front and remodeled the bathrooms.