ELECTION 2020 LATEST: RESULTS FOR PLATTE, BUTLER AND COLFAX COUNTIES

NEBRASKA - State Ticket
For President and Vice President of the United States
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence, Republican,
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, Democrat,
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian,
For United States Senator: 6-year-term
Ben Sasse, Republican,
Chris Janicek, Democrat,
Gene Sladek, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 1: 2-year-term
Jeff Fortenberry, Republican,
Kate Bolz, Democrat,
Dennis B. Grace, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 2: 2-year term
Donald Bacon, Republican,
Kara Eastman, Democrat,
Tyler Schaeffer, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 3
Adrian Smith, Republican,
Mark Elsworth Jr., Democrat,
Dustin C. Hobbs, Libertarian,
For Public Service Commissioner District 2, 6-year term
Tim Davis, Republican,
Crystal Rhoades, Democrat,
For Member of Legislature District 23
Bruce Bostelman, Republican, 60.18% with 16 of 33 precincts reporting as of 9:13 p.m. Tuesday.
Helen Raikes, Democrat, 39.82% with 16 of 33 precincts reporting as of 9:13 p.m. Tuesday.
AMENDMENTS
Proposed Amendment No. 1: A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime?
FOR:
AGAINST:
Proposed Amendment No. 2: A constitutional amendment to authorize the Legislature to allow cities and villages to pledge property taxes as part of a redevelopment project for a period not to exceed 20 years if, due to a high rate of unemployment combined with a high poverty rate as determined by law, more than one-half of the property in the project area is extremely blighted?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE PETITION
Initiative Measure 428: Shall Nebraska statutes be amended to (1) reduce that delayed deposit services licensees, also know as payday lenders, can charge a maximum annual percentage rate of 36 percent; (2) prohibit payday lenders from evading this rate cap; and (3) deem void and uncollectable any delayed deposit transaction made in violation of this rate cap?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE MEASURE 429: Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to state that laws may be enacted to provide the authorization, regulation and taxation of all forms of games of chance to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures for Nebraska?
INITITIATIVE MEASURE 430: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) allows games of chance to be conducted by authorized gaming operators within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska; (2) establishes a Nebraska Gaming Commission to license and regulate such gaming; and (3) amends and repeals existing sections of law to harmonize provisions consistent with the enactment of such statute?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE MEASURE 431: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) imposes a 20% annual tax on gross gaming revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations; (2) distributes 75% of such gaming tax revenues to the State for credit of 2.5% to both the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund and General Fund; and 70% to the Property Tax Credit Fund; and (3) distributes 25% of such gaming tax revenues to the county where the licensed racetrack is located, or, if the racetrack is located partially within a city or village, distributes this percentage evenly between the county and city or village?
FOR:
AGAINST:
PLATTE COUNTY
CANDIDATE, POLITICAL PARTY (if applicable), %, VOTES
For President and Vice President of the United States
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence, Republican,
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, Democrat,
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian,
For United States Senator: 6-year-term
Ben Sasse, Republican,
Chris Janicek, Democrat,
Gene Sladek, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 1: 2-year-term
Jeff Fortenberry, Republican,
Kate Bolz, Democrat,
Dennis B. Grace, Libertarian,
State Board of Education, District 3
Patti S. Gubbels
Mike Goos
Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 9
Jerry Chlopek
Jeff Mulder (He dropped out of race but his name is still on the ballot)
City of Columbus, Ward 3
Ron Schilling
Scott Ackman
City of Columbus, Ward 4
Natasha Gonzalez
John Lohr
Columbus Public Schools board (vote for 3)
Doug Willoughby
Katherine Lopez
Candace Becher
Mark P. Brown
Lakeview Community Schools board (vote for 3)
Jerry Jaixen
Jeremy Sprunk
Joy Escen
Eric Stuthman
Platte County (those who live outside of Columbus and Humphrey)
Library Services
"Shall Platte County, Nebraska, tax the people living outside the city limits of Columbus, Nebraska, and living outside the city limits of Humphrey, Nebraska a maximum tax of $765,000.00 for a library service contract?
Yes:
No:
Special Bond Election
"Shall the City of Columbus, Nebraska, issue bonds in the stated principal amount not to exceed $10 million, to provide funds to pay the costs of constructing a community building to include: library, children's museum, art gallery, and community room; said bonds to bear interest at such rate or rates and become due at such time or times as may be determined by the Mayor and Council; and
"Shall the City of Columbus, Nebraska, for the payment of said bonds, apply funds from the EXISTING one-half of 1 percent, sales and use tax as approved on May 10, 2016, for funding such project?
FOR:
AGAINST:
AMENDMENTS
Proposed Amendment No. 1: A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime?
FOR:
AGAINST:
Proposed Amendment No. 2: A constitutional amendment to authorize the Legislature to allow cities and villages to pledge property taxes as part of a redevelopment project for a period not to exceed 20 years if, due to a high rate of unemployment combined with a high poverty rate as determined by law, more than one-half of the property in the project area is extremely blighted?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE PETITION
INITIATIVE MEASURE 428: Shall Nebraska statutes be amended to (1) reduce that delayed deposit services licensees, also know as payday lenders, can charge a maximum annual percentage rate of 36 percent; (2) prohibit payday lenders from evading this rate cap; and (3) deem void and uncollectable any delayed deposit transaction made in violation of this rate cap?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE MEASURE 429: Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to state that laws may be enacted to provide the authorization, regulation and taxation of all forms of games of chance to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures for Nebraska?
INITITIATIVE MEASURE 430: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) allows games of chance to be conducted by authorized gaming operators within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska; (2) establishes a Nebraska Gaming Commission to license and regulate such gaming; and (3) amends and repeals existing sections of law to harmonize provisions consistent with the enactment of such statute?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE MEASURE 431: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) imposes a 20% annual tax on gross gaming revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations; (2) distributes 75% of such gaming tax revenues to the State for credit of 2.5% to both the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund and General Fund; and 70% to the Property Tax Credit Fund; and (3) distributes 25% of such gaming tax revenues to the county where the licensed racetrack is located, or, if the racetrack is located partially within a city or village, distributes this percentage evenly between the county and city or village?
FOR:
AGAINST:
BUTLER COUNTY
CANDIDATE, POLITICAL PARTY (if applicable), %, VOTES
For President and Vice President of the United States
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence, Republican, 63.25% (986)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, Democrat, 33.55% (523)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian, 2.57% (40)
For United States Senator: 6-year-term
Ben Sasse, Republican, 71.62% (1,080)
Chris Janicek, Democrat, 21.62% (326)
Gene Sladek, Libertarian, 4.44% (67)
Write-In, 0.64% (10)
Not Assigned, 0.64% (10)
For Representative in Congress District 1: 2-year-term
Jeff Fortenberry, Republican, 71.67% (1,108)
Kate Bolz, Democrat, 25.94% (401)
Dennis B. Grace, Libertarian, 2.26% (35)
Write-In, 2.32% (35)
Not Assigned, 2.32% (35)
For Member of the Legislature District 23
Bruce Bostelman, Republican, 65.06% (957)
Helen Raikes, Democrat, 34.81% (512)
Write-In, 0.14% (2)
Not Assigned, 0.14% (2)
County Supervisor District 2
Tony Krafka, Republican, 60.49% (98)
Roger A. Nickolite, Democrat, 39.51% (64)
County Supervisor District 4
Robert Coufal, Republican, 48.61% (105)
Thomas J. Kombus, Democrat, 26.39% (57)
Skip Trowbridge - By Petition, 25% (54)
David City Public Schools - member of the school board (Vote for 3)
Donald L. Moravec, 28.55% (731)
Marcus V. Thoendel 27.66% (708)
Nathan Olson, 20.82% (533)
Justin Krafka, 22.70% (581)
Write-In, 0.27% (7)
Not Assigned, 0.27% (7)
East Butler Public Schools - member of the school board - South Ward (Vote for 1)
Dan Zysset, 43.55% (54)
Brandon Jisa, 56.45 (70)
For Schuyler Community Schools District 0123 - member of the school board (Vote for 3)
Chuck Misek, 23.78% (44)
Virginia M. Semerad, 23.24% (43)
Mynor Hernandez, 9.73% (18)
Guadalupe Marino, 9.19% (17)
Renee Sayer, 18.38% (34)
Brian Bywater, 15.14 (28)
Write-In, 0.54% (1)
Not Assigned, 0.54% (1)
For Seward Public Schools - member of the school board (Vote for 3)
Jerry Rumery, 23.33% (14)
Ryan Seaman, 13.33% (8)
Paul Duer, 31.67% (19)
Shawn Svoboda, 31.67% (19)
Shelby-Rising City School Board (Vote for 3)
Kasey Hopwood, 32.20% (85)
Geoff Ruth, 33.33% (88)
Heath Vrbka, 31.44% (83)
Write-In, 3.03% (8)
Not Assigned, 3.03% (8)
For Member of City of David City - First Ward (Vote for 1)
Jessica Betzen-Miller, 51.37% (75)
Michael Buresh, 48.63% (71)
For Member of City of David City - Third Ward (Vote for 1)
Patrick J. Meysenburg, 48.48% (80)
Gary L. Kroesing, 49.09% (81)
Write-In, 2.42% (4)
Not Assigned, 2.42% (4)
For Village of Abie Village Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)
Dennis Polacek, 32.14% (9)
David Polacek, 32.14% (9)
LaVerne Krivanek, 35.71% (10)
Surprise Village (Vote for 3)
Write-In: Richard B. Buse, 36% (9)
Write-In: Blaine B. Miller, 28% (7)
Write-In: Karl C. Gaiser, 24% (6)
Write-In: Renee Dubas, 8% (2)
AMENDMENTS
Proposed Amendment No. 1: A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime?
FOR: 60.45% (813)
AGAINST: 39.55 (532)
Proposed Amendment No. 2: A constitutional amendment to authorize the Legislature to allow cities and villages to pledge property taxes as part of a redevelopment project for a period not to exceed 20 years if, due to a high rate of unemployment combined with a high poverty rate as determined by law, more than one-half of the property in the project area is extremely blighted?
FOR: 57.09% (749)
AGAINST: 42.91% (563)
INITIATIVE PETITION
Initiative Measure 428: Shall Nebraska statutes be amended to (1) reduce that delayed deposit services licensees, also know as payday lenders, can charge a maximum annual percentage rate of 36 percent; (2) prohibit payday lenders from evading this rate cap; and (3) deem void and uncollectable any delayed deposit transaction made in violation of this rate cap?
FOR: 81.64% (1,116)
AGAINST: 18.36% (251)
INITIATIVE MEASURE 429: Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to state that laws may be enacted to provide the authorization, regulation and taxation of all forms of games of chance to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures for Nebraska?
FOR: 60% (900)
AGAINST: 40% (600)
INITITIATIVE MEASURE 430: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) allows games of chance to be conducted by authorized gaming operators within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska; (2) establishes a Nebraska Gaming Commission to license and regulate such gaming; and (3) amends and repeals existing sections of law to harmonize provisions consistent with the enactment of such statute?
FOR: 60.72% (912)
AGAINST: 39.28% (590)
INITIATIVE MEASURE 431: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) imposes a 20% annual tax on gross gaming revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations; (2) distributes 75% of such gaming tax revenues to the State for credit of 2.5% to both the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund and General Fund; and 70% to the Property Tax Credit Fund; and (3) distributes 25% of such gaming tax revenues to the county where the licensed racetrack is located, or, if the racetrack is located partially within a city or village, distributes this percentage evenly between the county and city or village?
FOR: 64.54% (963)
AGAINST: 35.46% (529)
COLFAX COUNTY
* CANDIDATE, POLITICAL PARTY (if applicable), %, VOTES . Bolded names indicated winners. *
For President and Vice President of the United States
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence, Republican,
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, Democrat,
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian,
For United States Senator: 6-year-term
Ben Sasse, Republican,
Chris Janicek, Democrat,
Gene Sladek, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 1: 2-year-term
Jeff Fortenberry, Republican,
Kate Bolz, Democrat,
Dennis B. Grace, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 2: 2-year term
Donald Bacon, Republican,
Kara Eastman, Democrat,
Tyler Schaeffer, Libertarian,
For Representative in Congress District 3
Adrian Smith, Republican,
Mark Elsworth Jr., Democrat,
Dustin C. Hobbs, Libertarian,
For Public Service Commissioner District 2, 6-year term
Tim Davis, Republican,
Crystal Rhoades, Democrat,
For Member of Legislature District 23
Bruce Bostelman, Republican,
Helen Raikes, Democrat,
Colfax County Board of Commissioners District 1:
Terry Wendt, Republican,
Lance Johnson, Democrat
Schuyler Board of Education (Vote for 3):
Chuck Misek
Virginia Semerad
Mynor Hernandez
Guadalupe Marino
Renee Sayer
Brian Bywater
Village of Howells Trustee (Vote for 3)
Pat Jakubowski
Jerome Baumert
Scott Brester
Debra Wegner
Mark Prusa
Village of Richland Trustee (Vote for 3)
Frank Greaser
Steven Divis
Carol Engel
Ryan Pavel
Village of Leigh Trustee (Vote for 3)
Cal Liermann
Scott Kurpgeweit
Larry Fuhr
Travis Kamm
AMENDMENTS
Proposed Amendment No. 1: A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime?
FOR:
AGAINST:
Proposed Amendment No. 2: A constitutional amendment to authorize the Legislature to allow cities and villages to pledge property taxes as part of a redevelopment project for a period not to exceed 20 years if, due to a high rate of unemployment combined with a high poverty rate as determined by law, more than one-half of the property in the project area is extremely blighted?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE PETITION
Initiative Measure 428: Shall Nebraska statutes be amended to (1) reduce that delayed deposit services licensees, also know as payday lenders, can charge a maximum annual percentage rate of 36 percent; (2) prohibit payday lenders from evading this rate cap; and (3) deem void and uncollectable any delayed deposit transaction made in violation of this rate cap?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE MEASURE 429: Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to state that laws may be enacted to provide the authorization, regulation and taxation of all forms of games of chance to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures for Nebraska?
INITITIATIVE MEASURE 430: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) allows games of chance to be conducted by authorized gaming operators within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska; (2) establishes a Nebraska Gaming Commission to license and regulate such gaming; and (3) amends and repeals existing sections of law to harmonize provisions consistent with the enactment of such statute?
FOR:
AGAINST:
INITIATIVE MEASURE 431: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) imposes a 20% annual tax on gross gaming revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations; (2) distributes 75% of such gaming tax revenues to the State for credit of 2.5% to both the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund and General Fund; and 70% to the Property Tax Credit Fund; and (3) distributes 25% of such gaming tax revenues to the county where the licensed racetrack is located, or, if the racetrack is located partially within a city or village, distributes this percentage evenly between the county and city or village?
FOR:
AGAINST:
