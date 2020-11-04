ELECTION 2020 LATEST: UNOFFICIAL RESULTS FOR PLATTE, BUTLER AND COLFAX COUNTIES and STATE RACES

FOR: (10,381)

AGAINST: (3,066)

INITIATIVE MEASURE 429: Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to state that laws may be enacted to provide the authorization, regulation and taxation of all forms of games of chance to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures for Nebraska?

FOR: (8,819)

AGAINST: (5,467)

INITITIATIVE MEASURE 430: Shall a statute be enacted which (1) allows games of chance to be conducted by authorized gaming operators within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska; (2) establishes a Nebraska Gaming Commission to license and regulate such gaming; and (3) amends and repeals existing sections of law to harmonize provisions consistent with the enactment of such statute?

FOR: (8, 878)

AGAINST: (5,578)