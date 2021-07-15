Election office getting ready for redistricting

Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn has busy lately as she and her staff are preparing for redistricting and setting up a three-year contract for the future elections.
This is also on top of waiting to hear about the 2020 census results.
Earlier this month, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved to renew its Election Systems and Software (ES&S) contract for three more years.
Sebourn said the Secretary of State’s office is the one who chose ES&S, which is a company in Omaha. ES&S helps balance and program the election results, Sebourn added.
Meanwhile, the Platte County Election Office is redistricting the county lines.
Back in an April meeting, the Board approved the use of gWorks, which will create a living online map of numerous political subdivision boundaries in the County. Based in Omaha, gWorks is a geographic information system business that allows for digital mapping services for cities and counties across Nebraska and Iowa.
The software proposal gives the county real-time data on its district lines.
The software also permits the operators to manipulate map boundary lines and map information on the computer. This is opposed to doing it all by hand on paper. It also hosts the maps online so anyone in the public can view them.
Meanwhile, at the most recent meeting, District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl asked Sebourn for an update on the census.
She said the totals will be completed by September, but by October her office should have the numbers so they can be used by gWorks.
“We should have the results ahead of time,” Sebourn said.
“(Currently) gWorks is trying to get all those digitalized on the computer system for us. So when we get those numbers in September, we can enter them into the computer and so we can start working on that process.”
Sebourn said she needs to start filing the results by Dec. 9 and they have to be finalized by Dec. 31.
County officials said they believe this software will give them an easier and smoother process for redistricting.
Originally, census data gathering was going to be finished in July 2020. Instead, that process was completed a few months later in October. Those delays affected the timeline for the approved census redistricting data, which is needed before further efforts can start.
Platte County Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the state looks at the census before handing the results to the County.
After that, District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said the County will continue its next process with gWorks regarding redistricting.
"We will have time online and have we'll have to set up a meeting to discuss it and look at it," she said.
Sebourn said she has given gWorks some of the older county and city maps to give them data to work on.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.