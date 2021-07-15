Election office getting ready for redistricting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, at the most recent meeting, District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl asked Sebourn for an update on the census.

She said the totals will be completed by September, but by October her office should have the numbers so they can be used by gWorks.

“We should have the results ahead of time,” Sebourn said.

“(Currently) gWorks is trying to get all those digitalized on the computer system for us. So when we get those numbers in September, we can enter them into the computer and so we can start working on that process.”

Sebourn said she needs to start filing the results by Dec. 9 and they have to be finalized by Dec. 31.

County officials said they believe this software will give them an easier and smoother process for redistricting.

Originally, census data gathering was going to be finished in July 2020. Instead, that process was completed a few months later in October. Those delays affected the timeline for the approved census redistricting data, which is needed before further efforts can start.

Platte County Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the state looks at the census before handing the results to the County.