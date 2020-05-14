Election Roundup: Keno passes, turnout higher due to early voting

"Yesterday gave me a chance to go to polling places, see what goes on and get some ideas for how we're going to make this better, and how we're going to work with this pandemic," she said. "I just have a feeling that's going to be around here in November.

"It gave us an opportunity to gear up and handle that even better."

Sebourn was placing voting signs early in the day then spent working hours "all over Platte County."

Poll workers wore face masks, handed out one-time use pens to voters, made sure to enforce social distancing and wiped down voting booths and other surfaces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were all prepared to face the unknown, and they were a great bunch of people to work with," Sebourn said. "They sure learned as quickly as they could, did what they did, made calls to me, I would instruct them and they knew what to do. Overall, I thought we did pretty good considering all that was going on."

For the general election set for Nov. 3, voters wishing to vote early can begin requesting a ballot on July 6.