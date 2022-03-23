Elementary school students take part of Life on the Farm

Area students learned more than what Old McDonald has on his farm at the Ag Park on Tuesday. Students got a taste of the farm life alongside the Platte County Extension Office staff.

The extension brought in various local producers to teach elementary school students more about agriculture and their day-to-day lives as part of Life on the Farm held at Ag Park, 822 15th St. The event was done as part of Ag Week which is held March 20-26.

“We work with local producers in the area who raise different animals or grow different crops to speak to kids about what they do on their farm,” Platte County Extension Office 4-H Program Assistant Aliesha Meusch said.

The students came from all over the county -- Columbus Public, Lakeview Community, Columbus Catholic, Columbus Christian, Immanuel Lutheran, Christ Lutheran and Humphrey schools.

The kids learned about a cornucopia of topics at the event.

Meusch said the speakers included those who are involved in dairy, corn and soybeans and ag technology – like tractors and planters. The students also learned about different animals from producers who are involved in beef, pigs, sheep, poultry or goats.

Farmer Liz Forker – who was one of the beef producers that presented at the event – said she was showing the students the importance of taking care of livestock.

“We’re telling them what we do every day on a day-to-day basis,” Forker said. “I don’t think everybody gets to experience what it takes to raise cattle.”

She added her goal is for the students to learn that producers - like herself - go to great lengths to help their livestock.

“We are real people who care about our animals and it’s not a factory farm or some big corporate,” Forker said. “Livestock production is really a family operation. It’s something people get up in the middle of the night to take care of cattle. People put off family events and families just to make sure their livestock is cared for.”

The students later had the chance to try their hand in an ag challenge. Meusch said the kids had to carry a feed bucket, dress up like a farmer and crawl over hay bales.

“They learned about things they might have to do on the farm,” she said.

Meusch said the extension holds the event so the youth gain more knowledge about why agriculture is vital.

“They learn about where their food comes from, where some of the products they use every day come from and what things they eat come from,” Meusch said. “We know that some youth aren’t fully exposed to agriculture. We want to bring agriculture to them. It’s a big part of our community and what we do every day. So we want them to … have a greater appreciation for those animals and farmers and ranchers who raise the livestock and grow the crops.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

