When Ellie Thompson walks the halls of Columbus High School, she is sure to smile and say hi to others, even those she doesn’t know, for one simple reason – sometimes people need it to brighten up their day.

Thompson, who’s the daughter of Bret and Holly Thompson of Columbus, noted spreading kindness is important as, more than likely, someone could use it.

“A lot of people just need a smile,” Thompson added.

The 17-year-old also achieves this by taking part in key club and the fairly new group formed at Columbus High School (CHS) called B.I.O.N.I.C., which stands for Believe It Or Not, I Care.

In both groups, Thompson said, the students do little things to bring others joy, such as making cards for nursing homes in key club. For B.I.O.N.I.C., she serves on the birthday committee and helps make posters to celebrate the birthdays of faculty and staff members at the school.

Helping out at blood drives is something Thompson enjoys, where she can be seen talking to donors while they are giving blood.

“I know they’re stressed out about it, especially the people who are nervous about needles and everything,” Thompson said. “I like talking them through it and just distracting them and then walking them back making sure they’re OK.”

She said she also likes seeing people who are nervous about donating overcoming their fear to give blood to somebody in need.

This past year has especially been memorable for Thompson as she was able to give blood herself, and she likes the environment of blood drives.

“Maybe I missed school but it was a little fun,” she said, laughing.

The senior is a natural leader, CHS Media Specialist Val Wallin said, but more importantly, Thompson leads with kindness.

“She uses kindness when she leads people, and we don’t have enough of that,” Wallin said. “A lot of times we see people who are in charge who are a little bit bossy, especially if it’s our younger people. And that is not Ellie style at all. She is kind and friendly to others and works hard to include them.”

Wallin serves as sponsor of student council and the mentoring group CHS 101, and she’s gotten to know Thompson through both of them.

There are about 40 kids in student council and the group members can apply to join the leadership team. Members of the leadership team have extra duties and run meetings.

Thompson has served on the student council leadership team all four years of high school.

“The kids vote for her,” Wallin said. “They see her as a natural leader. And then that’s what she does, she steps into that role.”

At CHS, Thompson is involved in a wide range of activities including Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society and she is a class officer. She is also a three-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and soccer.

Thompson described herself as a competitive person.

“My whole family’s involved in sports. So I really enjoy it, and my teammates especially,” Thompson said. “I have a great group of girls throughout each sport so it’s really fun.”

Thompson is the type of leader who gets out there herself and works hard, Wallin said.

“In basketball she’s the one out there practicing the hardest, even though she is the highest scorer on the team,” Wallin said, adding Thompson takes that attitude everywhere she goes. “No matter if she is in student council, leading us in a group, she’s the one who’s putting in the time. And she’ll put in more time than she expects you to put in as you follow her through that process.”

Other students look up to Thompson, Wallin added, and she sets a good example of what it looks like to achieve both academically and athletically.

“Kids are drawn to her because she is that kind and genuine,” Wallin said.

Outside of school, Thompson takes part in GodTeens, a youth religious group, and she enjoys spending time with friends, swimming and baking in her free time.

After graduating from CHS, Thompson said she plans on attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney to major in biology. She is eyeing a career in health care and has been considering dermatology or physical therapy.

Wanting to help others is a big part of her wanting to work in health care, she added, noting she hates it when people are hurting and has experienced that herself with an injury that required physical therapy.

“I just want people to push themselves and just get better right away so they can live their life,” Thompson said. “… Dermatology, I think about (how) people get insecure about their face and I want them to like themselves and just be happy.”

Thompson said her faith and her family as being her inspirations behind her wanting to spread joy to others.

“I think they (family) raised me pretty well because they always taught me to help others and keep that positive energy going,” she added.

Of course, Wallin said, Thompson is very likable and others notice how she works hard to include them.

“I think she helps make them feel seen,” Wallin said. “And that’s a real gift.”