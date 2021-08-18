Emerald ash borer confirmed in Columbus

The emerald ash borer has been confirmed as present in Columbus, the first-ever detection of EAB in Platte County.

According to a Wednesday afternoon East-Central District Health Department press release, the insects were discovered in a Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) trap used to monitor the spread of EAB throughout the state. The NDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed this presence.

EAB is an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees. According to the East-Central release, it was first discovered in Nebraska in 2016. Since that time, EAB has been confirmed in Cass, Buffalo, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Lancaster, Sarpy, Seward, and Washington counties.

“Nebraskans continue trying to slow the spread of this destructive pest, but it’s difficult to stop its progress entirely,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said, in a provided statement. “Monitoring for the pest as it moves within the state gives people more time to prepare for its arrival in their community and develop plans for managing for EAB and disposing of infested ash trees. Since August is National Tree Check month, it’s a good time to check your trees for invasive pests like emerald ash borer.”