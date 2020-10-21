Emergency air transportation to see changes

The medical air transportation system in Columbus will be looking a little different as Apollo MedFlight is in the transition of taking over operations.

Midwest Medical Transportation Company has been operating its AirMed program for six years but, according to Business Development Manager Ryan Penrose of Apollo MedFlight, has decided to remain only a ground transportation provider. The name Midwest will be dropped and the provider will be known as AirMed for the time being, he added.

Three aircraft will be purchased from Midwest and one has been moved to Husker Helicopter hangar, which is next to Columbus Community Hospital. The others remain at Columbus Municipal Airport.

“We wanted to get the team as close as possible,” Penrose said. “We relocated the (aircraft) to the Husker (Helicopter) hangar in hopes to get as close as we can to the hospital to help with those patients that are flying out from a timely response. As close to the sending facility, in this case, Columbus Community Hospital, is key to get the helicopters as close as we can.”

Plans are for the helicopter crew – the pilot, emergency flight nurse and emergency flight paramedic – to be based at Husker Helicopter hangar 24/7 to reduce response time, which then cuts the cost to patients.