Emergency air transportation to see changes

The medical air transportation system in Columbus will be looking a little different as Apollo MedFlight is in the transition of taking over operations.
Midwest Medical Transportation Company has been operating its AirMed program for six years but, according to Business Development Manager Ryan Penrose of Apollo MedFlight, has decided to remain only a ground transportation provider. The name Midwest will be dropped and the provider will be known as AirMed for the time being, he added.
Three aircraft will be purchased from Midwest and one has been moved to Husker Helicopter hangar, which is next to Columbus Community Hospital. The others remain at Columbus Municipal Airport.
“We wanted to get the team as close as possible,” Penrose said. “We relocated the (aircraft) to the Husker (Helicopter) hangar in hopes to get as close as we can to the hospital to help with those patients that are flying out from a timely response. As close to the sending facility, in this case, Columbus Community Hospital, is key to get the helicopters as close as we can.”
Plans are for the helicopter crew – the pilot, emergency flight nurse and emergency flight paramedic – to be based at Husker Helicopter hangar 24/7 to reduce response time, which then cuts the cost to patients.
“It’s a slow process, acquiring their aircraft and assuming the operations at the base here in Columbus, hopefully making a lot of advancement in clinical care, new equipment, new skill sets, new training and really growing the program,” said Brandon Leasure, executive VP of business development at Apollo.
Penrose said that three needs have been identified in the Columbus market.
“One, they brought in fetal monitors for aircraft. The MedAir team didn’t have that previously,” Penrose said. “That helps with our high-risk OB patients to monitor the kiddo in the flight.”
Both aircraft and crew members are accredited, which is a step up from the benchmark of being licensed, he added, and having the ability to bring blood on the helicopter are the other two needs.
Having blood on board can make a drastic change in the situation with the distance that the aircraft may have to travel to reach its destination.
"That can be life-saving in a transport like that,” Leasure said. “A lot of smaller communities don’t have access to it, and so it’s something that we would be bringing from here.”
Ben Lewis, lead pilot at Midwest Medical Transportation company, has been flying for a total of 15 years, with the last four years being in the Columbus area.
“I absolutely love it, making a difference in the community,” Lewis said.
The AirMed helicopter at Husker Helicopter hangar has special features, such as an enclosed tail rotator and patient entrance in the back of the aircraft to allow medical crew full access to the patient’s body.
“Landing on scene on flight is one of the most dangerous things you can do,” Lewis said. Typically, someone on the ground will stand guard while the helicopter is flying as the top rotators have the potential to hurt somebody if they are too close during landing.
Although it’s still a long process for Apollo to officially take over AirMed, Leasure said the team is looking forward to getting established in Columbus.
“It’s a great community … I think from our vantage point as a company, we do have to focus on rural health care, where it matters the most, especially for air medical,” Leasure said. “People want to have a lifestyle in a community like Columbus that may not have access to all the health care like Omaha or Lincoln. We’re able to bridge that gap with life-saving care.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
