Employee of The Decade: Marshall Dreifurst's rise to the top at Dickie Doodles

What started as a joke between coworkers has become something of a hallmark for Dickie Doodles, 2820 23rd St.

Gracing the hallway to the bathroom at the Columbus convenience store are rows of pictures of Marshall Dreifurst, labeled "Employee of the Month" for several years running. Opposite those hang several "Employee of the Year" photos and one "Employee of the Decade."

"That was the whole point of it: to be funny," Marshall said.

In a never-ending effort to elicit a laugh or groan from his coworker Nikki Zelazny, Marshall came into his parents' business one night and hung the photos. Her reaction, according to Marshall's father and Dickie Doodles Owner Chris Dreifurst, was disenchantment.

"There's always clowning with each other," Chris said. "She just shook her head, couldn't believe it. He put a lot of effort into it."

The title of "employee of the decade" is a little presumptuous, as Marshall has only worked at the station for six years, but according to Chris, the voting system is a little unreliable.

"He's the only one that votes. A couple times he's tied," Chris said.

The title is earned, though, Chris said, as Marshall does show up reliably and works hard. When Chris retires, he thinks Marshall is capable of taking over the business, if he wants to.

"All my buddies are retiring and I've been thinking about it. As long as he's committed to the job," Chris said. "I just want to let him take over down the road, I'll still help out on the early morning shift, I enjoy that."

Marshall graduated from Scotus Central Catholic in 2016 and went to Central Community College and Peru State College to obtain a bachelor's degree in business.

While he wanted to get a degree, Marshall said he's learned more about business working at the store and watching his parents run Dickie Doodles and Maximus.

"When I was growing up, with my parents at Maximus, I always said I learned more watching them than I ever did in college because college relates to a lot of big things whereas in a Columbus gas station, you don't have to worry about trading with China and those kind of things," Marshall said.

Marshall said his favorite part of the job on the customer side is that there's just enough interaction with each customer to be interesting.

"It's just the right amount of people interaction. I don't think I could work a job where I don't interact with people but I don't know if I'd want to interact with people for long periods of time," Marshall said.

Marshall added that his coworkers are the best part of the actual day-to-day work and that he knows he can count on them. He particularly enjoys working with the runner-up each month, Nikki Zelazny.

"I really like everyone that works here though. I have three coworkers besides me and my mom and dad. We all get along, it's easy to work with each other and it makes whatever tasks I have easier when you've got good people around you," Marshall said.

Chris said Marshall does good work and deals well with his sporadic schedule, which is usually the shift the other full-time employees can't take.

"He gets the leftover hours, his schedule's never the same," Chris said. "If he's going to be an owner eventually, they never are going to be the same. You have to be there when they need you to be there."

While there has been some discussion over the years of taking the photos down, Chris said they've stayed for the past couple years because people like them so much.

"People go to the bathroom and they'll stop there in the hall and look at it. It's just a stupid little joke to play on somebody and people kind of like it," Chris said. "You know what? If it gets a laugh out of people, there's nothing wrong with that."