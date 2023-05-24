Negotiations appear ongoing regarding the City of Columbus providing emergency medical services (EMS) to Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural fire protection districts.

For many years, the City of Columbus has provided emergency medical services to the Duncan Rural and Columbus Rural without compensation or an agreement in place.

During a discussion held during a May 23 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley noted conversations started in August 2022 about the fire districts and the city coming to an agreement for these services.

A committee made up of representatives from the City of Columbus, Columbus Rural, Duncan Rural and Platte County was established and has been working towards this goal.

Bulkley said the city can no longer provide EMS without an agreement due to the continued growth of Columbus, along with an increase in calls for Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural.

“We cannot adequately serve the citizens of Columbus, Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural with our current staffing,” Bulkley said. “Both Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural account for approximately 14% of all Columbus Fire Department calls. Overlapping calls and the distance served with these calls can leave us vulnerable.”

The city will continue to grow its staff, Bulkley added, but at the rate needed to serve its citizens.

“All others that are being served by the city will pay their fair share,” Bulkley said.

What the city is proposing, in order to serve its citizens along with Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural, is the staffing of another ambulance. Bulkley said this would require six additional personnel at a cost of $600,000.

The rural fire districts offered to enter into a one-year agreement to pay $300,000, which Bulkley said was not sustainable.

“The city has maintained that $600,000 is the solution and will not entertain an offer of less (money) for a shorter period of time,” he said. “An agreement needs to be in perpetuity.”

Bulkley also noted the city would provide the needed apparatus and equipment, an estimated $500,000 cost.

“From the homework we have done we know that if the county is willing to make up the additional $300,000 that the city is asking to provide these lifesaving services, it would require a levy of .019 for $100 valuation,” he said. “If the county wanted to take on the entire cost, it would require a levy of .038 for $100 of valuation.”

If Platte County would not be willing to do this, Bulkley said, the city asks that this be put to the vote of the citizens in the affected areas and that the city be allowed to assist with the ballot language so everyone understands what’s being asked.

“We believe we are representing the best interests of the citizens of Columbus and our taxpayers,” Bulkley said. “The city will not continue the service without an agreement in place. Where we go from here rests in your hands.”

District 7 Supervisor Gene Trouba asked if the city would still hire the six additional staff without the rural fire districts involved.

“We're very competent and comfortable that we can serve the citizens of Columbus with the staffing we currently have and what we have in place to grow as we need to,” Bulkley responded.

Jim Egr, a David City attorney who previously served as legal counsel for the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association for a number of years, was at the meeting to represent Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural.

Notably, Egr said, the fire districts have been grateful for the city providing these services, but pointed out that their EMS calls actually make up 11% of the Columbus Fire Department’s volume.

The city does receive reimbursement for EMS from Medicare and insurance, Egr said, with District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek later adding that individuals are billed as well.

“It is not in the fiscal best interests of the districts to rush into an interlocal agreement with the city until options are examined and discussed,” Egr said.

The one-year agreement would help the city increase staffing while looking into other options, Egr said, such as determining costs on a per call basis or considering EMS with Priority Medical and/or Columbus Community Hospital.

“The districts will propose a two-year conditional interlocal agreement between the districts and the city. I say conditional because there are different things that can happen with discussions going on between the districts and the city…” Egr said. “The cost each year total for the districts would be $300,000 each fiscal year.”

Pending the fire district boards’ approvals, Duncan Rural and Columbus Rural have agreed to submit a request to raise their respective levies to generate $300,000 a year for the next two budget years, District 3 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said.

Platte County provided information to the Telegram on what this tax levy increase would look like. For Columbus Rural, an increase from .0225 per $100 valuation to .03723 is estimated to result in an additional $259,502.62. For Duncan Rural, an increase from .0045 to .02392 is projected to raise an additional $51,900.52.

“The county is not going to supplement that proposed contract by contributing an additional $300,000 per year to increase the contract amount to the total $600,000 that the city is requesting,” Kwapnioski said.

Platte County, she added, recognizes some of its residents are at a disadvantage because they rely on these services and won’t be able to easily replace them.

A county-wide EMS levy, she said, would be unfair to the citizens that don’t benefit from the city’s EMS, and a significant portion of the Duncan Rural Fire Protection District is in Polk County and outside of Platte County’s levy jurisdiction.

Kwapnioski noted fire districts work hard to keep their tax levies level, adding that, Columbus Rural especially, has been instrumental in providing equipment.

District 1 Supervisor John Harms asked if there is a cutoff point where the city will stop providing the services if an agreement isn’t approved.

“We have not issued a cutoff point,” Bulkley said. “I will tell you this is going back to our (city) council with any type of recommended action that would include a cutoff point; we have not had that discussion.”

The discussion at the county board meeting concluded with Kwapnioski indicating that talks would continue.

A City of Columbus news release published May 23 reported that the Columbus City Council Committee of the Whole at its June 5 meeting will consider making a recommendation to the full council on Platte County's proposal.