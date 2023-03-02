Harmony, Columbus Friends of Music Board Member Fred Ritter said, was the unifying theme to this year's performer line-up. The final three performances, he added, are a great capstone to that theme.

The two March shows, Ritter said, are unique in their respective circles. The Hall Sisters will perform at Columbus Middle School's Nantkes Performing Arts Center on March 11 starting at 7 p.m. and Backtrack Vocals will perform at the Columbus High School Concert Hall on March 25 starting at 7 p.m.

"I’m very excited about both of these, and mostly what makes me excited is the emphasis in their performances is harmony," Ritter said. "As a collective, they're so much more powerful than any one of them might be. They create harmonies that have been compared to other groups in their different genres."

The first group, The Hall Sisters, describe themselves as country pop, having played at the Grand Ole Opry, Dollywood and Carnegie Hall. Ritter said they exhibit one of his favorite things: family harmonies, and compared their music to several harmonic groups of the 1970s, with some 1940s and '50s styles. Ritter said he hopes they do "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" by the Andrews Sisters.

"The Hall Sisters are more of a country sound, they’ve been described as having the harmonic prowess of the Eagles but soulful sound blend of the Carpenters mixed with the energy of country pop," Ritter said.

Jessica Hall, the group's piano, guitar and mandolin player, said they try to mix it up a little when they perform, to focus on family and fun with all their shows. Each sister also plays an instrument in addition to singing.

"We've kind of always had a problem trying to decide like what type of music we do but we do love kind of incorporating a lot of the harmonies and four-part harmonies from that time period of the '40s and '50s, the sister groups of the past," Hall said. "We're also trying to put our spin on things. We really do every genre, but we combine it and kind of mix it all together and make it sound like us."

While the Hall Sisters have performed on larger stages in front of big crowds across the country, and even did a Christmas tour in the Balkans, Hall said they love doing shows in the Midwest and across smaller towns like their hometown of Garner, North Carolina. As long as they get to share their music with others, she said, they're happy.

"I mean, we perform in our town, heck, our town’s tiny, we've performed at a local coffee shop down the road for 40 people, we just love being able to share our music with everyone," Hall said. "We're really looking forward to coming out y’all’s way, every time we come out that way we're like 'Can we just move out here please?'"

The second group, Backtrack Vocals, is a male-female mixed a cappella group with a sound similar to Pentatonix, Ritter said. As part of a male-female quintet, VoiceHouse, he said he is excited to hear what they bring to their performance.

"They're a blend of both male and female and the reason that's more exciting to me is my family have a pop a cappella group that's mixed voices, my son, my two daughters and daughter-in-law, we make up a little quintet very similar to what you're going to hear with Backtrack Vocals. I'm very excited about these next two acts," Ritter said.

The final performance of the year, Ritter said, is one to plan for now. Beginnings, a Chicago tribute group, will perform on May 9 at the Columbus High School Music Hall. A big fan of Chicago, Ritter said his first three eight-tracks he played in his car were "Chicago I," "Chicago II" and "Chicago III." All the shows this season, he said, have been good and these three will close out the year well.

"The lineup this year has been outstanding, everyone we've had so far has been just tremendous," Ritter said. "The theme we wanted was such a variety of different kinds of sound, romantic piano, James Taylor, the last one was more of a cowboy venue (Dan Miller's Cowboy Revue), a man and two female compadres did more cowboy music."

Individual tickets are available still, Ritter said, at $25 per person, but a season pass, he said, is $60 for the remaining three shows, coming out to $20 per performance. He added that if one intends to come to all three, the season pass is more economical, something he told a couple from Omaha at the last show.

"They came in and wanted a ticket for just that night, I told them for the price of membership they could have that concert and three more and I think for these concerts coming up you don’t buy a single ticket that night, for 60 you can get three phenomenal concerts for 20 a piece," Ritter said.