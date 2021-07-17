Energy development and conservation can work…if we let it

There is nothing like patience to get us through all the challenges of the day. I know as a parent, husband and business owner, there are days my patience is severely tested. Let’s face it, the world will never be like it was 2000 some years ago when continents were sparsely populated and human impact on the land was minimal and flora/fauna populations were left almost entirely intact. Also people did what they had to in order to survive.

As our global population has increased, so have all the residuals of our expansion. Residuals meaning the incredible contribution man can make in either a positive or negative way. To this day I still believe there is common ground in what I call “Conservation Compromise” that we can all achieve if we just take greed and well-hidden corruption out of the equation and maybe communicate better with our fellow man.

As the tribal biologist for the last 9 years for the Standing Rock Sioux our team gets to see wildlife and flora diversity in numbers, other parts of the Great Plains have not had for decades. We are truly blessed to see “in certain areas” what much of the Great Plains most likely appeared in the 1800’s. Tribal and other lands now are leased and sub-leased at a rampant rate leaving many native grasslands overgrazed in many of the counties we work in or drive through. Many grasslands have been converted to agriculture.