Envision Columbus meeting hears community feedback

The gathering wasn’t only used to generate more insight into those points as it was wanted to hear from folks about areas that were not necessarily on the aforementioned list.

Around 80 residents were at the gathering, Chamber Workforce Programs Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said. She added she was happy to see so many attendees and a diverse age range.

Rosno said she was glad she and her fellow students could attend the meeting.

“I think it was important for the community to hear what the youth’s opinion is for the betterment of our community,” Rosno said. “We are the future of the community. They need to know what things that we want or things we like about Columbus but things that need to be improved.”

Marquez added she wanted to attend because she wanted to get a better sense of the community. She felt there have been problems in the past, communicating details to different age and minority groups, she added.

“There was a lot of stuff mentioned here that I had no idea that was available here,” Marquez said. “It just shows there needs to be more stuff like this where people (from diverse backgrounds) come together and be able to help the community at its fullest.”