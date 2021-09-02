Envision Columbus meeting hears community feedback

Columbus High School seniors Addison Rosno and Brianna Marquez said when they heard about the Envision Columbus community meeting, they knew they wanted their generation's voices heard.
Marquez and Rosno said although Columbus would be an amazing place to raise a family and work, it could better cater to teens like themselves. They said more activities and entertainment would be a plus, adding there is a need for other high school-related items.
For example, Marquez said the homecoming dance is coming up which means she and other students will most likely travel out of town to either Fremont or Omaha to purchase a dress for the event.
The seniors were two of six students who gave their thoughts at Wednesday's Envisioning Columbus meeting held at Immanuel Lutheran Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. Envisioning Columbus is a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce initiative that consists of volunteers who want to better the community today and 20 years from now.
The meeting focused on points such as housing; Main Street and downtown; parks, recreation and open spaces; retail, dining and entertainment; people retention and attraction; industry and workforce; transportation and broadband. The topics were created after the Envision Columbus committee reviewed survey data and held focus groups with business leaders and residents.
The gathering wasn’t only used to generate more insight into those points as it was wanted to hear from folks about areas that were not necessarily on the aforementioned list.
Around 80 residents were at the gathering, Chamber Workforce Programs Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said. She added she was happy to see so many attendees and a diverse age range.
Rosno said she was glad she and her fellow students could attend the meeting.
“I think it was important for the community to hear what the youth’s opinion is for the betterment of our community,” Rosno said. “We are the future of the community. They need to know what things that we want or things we like about Columbus but things that need to be improved.”
Marquez added she wanted to attend because she wanted to get a better sense of the community. She felt there have been problems in the past, communicating details to different age and minority groups, she added.
“There was a lot of stuff mentioned here that I had no idea that was available here,” Marquez said. “It just shows there needs to be more stuff like this where people (from diverse backgrounds) come together and be able to help the community at its fullest.”
Rosno and Marquez credited CHS Principal Dave Hiebner for telling them about the meeting. They said he reached out to students who may be interested in the event.
“We decided we wanted to be a part of this opportunity,” Marquez said.
Asmus said one detail she’s learned talking from talking to students is that they were unaware of they could be part of certain projects and activities. Additionally, the teens said they were not familiar with the Something Good app, she added.
“I think a part of that problem is that there are so many different methods of communication and it’s difficult to get the word out,” Asmus said.
At the meeting, other topics discussed were continuing the expansion of broadband, connecting U.S. Highway 30 to Highway 64, pursuing grant funds for public WiFi, creating affordable housing, expanding the Nebraska Expressway System from Columbus to York and many more.
“We’ve had some really exciting ideas generated and some things that we’ve known all along,” Asmus said. “However, there have been some really great things that have come up or the things that we have been doing, that we recognize that we could do it better to be more successful.”
Asmus thanked the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Rural and Prosperity Nebraska, Columbus Bank and Trust and its Vice President Joshua Johnson – who is also chairman of Envisioning Columbus – for helping to organize the event.
“They have been so helpful in putting all of this together and getting to this stage,” Asmus said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.