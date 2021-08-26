Envisioning Columbus meeting to gather community input

The gathering will be used as a way for community members to provide additional insight and input in those areas and others not included in the aforementioned list.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Asmus said the Envisioning Columbus committee wants to hear residents’ feedback because the group doesn’t want to miss out on someone having a great idea for the future.

The first part of the meeting will be spent updating attendees on the Envisioning Columbus process and discussing the identified areas. After lunch, folks will pick a priority on which to focus for the next several years.

Retention is a big point of emphasis, said Envisioning Columbus Chairman Joshua Johnson, who is vice president of Columbus Bank and Trust. Johnson noted he grew up in Columbus. But after high school, he moved away only to relocate to the area 18 years later.

He said the committee has determined many high school students leave the area, meaning that young adults are a missing demographic in Columbus.

“There’s still an age gap,” Johnson said. “There are young families but we don’t have anything prior to them. So when people graduate from high school, we have a mass exodus.”

This isn’t the first time Envisioning Columbus has held a community meeting.