Envisioning Columbus meeting to gather community input

Community members give their thoughts and insights on what they want for the future of Columbus thanks in part to an upcoming meeting.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Envisioning Columbus community meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave.
“We want to hear what is currently going on and how can we identify some gaps in those efforts and how can we move forward with some additional ideas,” Chamber Workforce Programs and Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said. “We can help support those projects and (learn) what those projects are going to look like.”
Envisioning Columbus is a Chamber initiative led by a group of volunteers who want to improve the community now and 20 years from today.
RSVPs are encouraged before the meeting, which can be done by calling 402-564-2769 or emailing kasmus@columbuschamber.org.
So far Envisioning Columbus reviewed survey data, held focus groups with residents and business leaders in which the committee identified eight areas to prioritize. According to Asmus, a few of those points will be discussed next week and include housing; Main Street and downtown; parks, recreation and open spaces; retail, dining and entertainment; people retention and attraction; industry and workforce; transportation and broadband.
The gathering will be used as a way for community members to provide additional insight and input in those areas and others not included in the aforementioned list.
Asmus said the Envisioning Columbus committee wants to hear residents’ feedback because the group doesn’t want to miss out on someone having a great idea for the future.
The first part of the meeting will be spent updating attendees on the Envisioning Columbus process and discussing the identified areas. After lunch, folks will pick a priority on which to focus for the next several years.
Retention is a big point of emphasis, said Envisioning Columbus Chairman Joshua Johnson, who is vice president of Columbus Bank and Trust. Johnson noted he grew up in Columbus. But after high school, he moved away only to relocate to the area 18 years later.
He said the committee has determined many high school students leave the area, meaning that young adults are a missing demographic in Columbus.
“There’s still an age gap,” Johnson said. “There are young families but we don’t have anything prior to them. So when people graduate from high school, we have a mass exodus.”
This isn’t the first time Envisioning Columbus has held a community meeting.
Asmus said one took place about 15 or 20 years ago. Ideas for new facilities like the Columbus Community Building, Columbus Wellness Center, East-Central District Health Department and Columbus High School were hatched from the meeting, Asmus said.
“One or two of them probably would have happened but all of them would not have happened if we didn’t put our heads together and decided, ‘We’re going to tackle this as a community,’” Asmus said.
Asmus said next week's meeting will also help ensure the focus areas are done in a uniform manner.
“By sharing information at the Envision Community meeting, we can be sure we are avoiding duplication and we can understand how others can support the work already taking place,” Asmus said. “When we bring our efforts together collaboratively, we can accomplish even more. We definitely don’t want to stop any successful forward progress, but oftentimes, a fresh set of eyes brings a new perspective and connections we hadn’t thought of previously.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.