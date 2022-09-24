EPA holds meeting on EtO emissions emitted by BD east

The Environmental Protection Agency has been reaching out to the community regarding ethylene oxide emitted into the environment by a Columbus manufacturing plant, but Becton Dickinson is assuring residents of their safety.

What is ethylene oxide?

Ethylene oxide (EtO) is a gas that is colorless and odorless. It has two main purposes – as a building block to make products, such as antifreeze, or to sterilize things.

In the case of Becton Dickinson’s (BD) Columbus east plant, the company uses EtO to sterilize certain medical products. According to BD’s website, EtO is the only effective method of sterilization without damaging certain sensitive medical products.

BD began using EtO at its Columbus east plant, 920 E. 19th Street, in 2005.

BD’s facilities produce more than 35 billion essential medical products each year, the company’s website states, and BD is 20 times more efficient at removing EtO per cubic meter of air than is currently required by the Clean Air Act.

There are roughly 100 of these commercial sterilizers in the United States. However, the EPA is concerned over the amount of EtO emissions coming from BD and recently held a community meeting in Columbus to share information on the matter.

EPA’s concerns

Bethany Olson, with EPA’s Community Partnerships and Programs, noted that the EtO coming out of the BD facility is air pollution only; there’s no indication and EPA officials do not believe the chemical is going into the water or onto the ground in any way that would be causing a risk.

“In 2016, we learned that EtO was more dangerous when it's breathed in,” Olson said. “As soon as we learned that, we started gathering information to better understand how EtO was potentially causing risk in some communities. Over the last two years, we collected more detailed information from the facilities that use EtO to understand where exactly in which specific communities that risk is the highest.”

That work was completed this spring, Olson said, and EPA has been working with companies and state environmental and public health agencies to reduce emissions from these types of facilities.

There are two types of EtO emissions – controlled emissions and what’s known as fugitive emissions – those that don’t get captured by control emissions. The EtO coming from BD are fugitive emissions, Olson said.

“This is EtO that escapes through other places, leaks gaps, even doors and windows,” she added.

BD does currently have controls in place to capture EtO.

“We do not believe that there are short-term risks from this chemical in your community. This is an important point,” Olson said. “The science we have done only finds long-term risks over a lifetime of exposure. What we have learned though, is that EtO can cause cancer when people are exposed over long periods of time. Specifically, it can cause breast and lymph or blood cancers.”

A map from EPA shows that for areas around the BD Columbus east plant, the estimated lifestyle cancer risk is 100 in a million or greater from breathing air containing EtO emitted from the facility. However, that risk is assuming an individual is constantly breathing in that level of EtO in the air nonstop for a lifetime.

“For someone who lives near an EtO facility in a residential area, we would assume that people spend 100% of their time – which means 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 70 years – breathing in EtO in the area where there is risk,” Olson said. “For someone who handles EtO within a facility, we assume that people are exposed while they're at work for eight hours a day, 250 days a year for 35 years.”

Olson noted it’s unlikely an individual would be around the chemical for that entire length of time. Scientists purposefully use the most conservative numbers when calculating risks.

“The bottom line is that this is intentionally conservative in order to protect the most sensitive individuals,” she said.

Certain individuals are most likely more at risk, including workers, those living closer to the facility in question and infants and children, who are naturally more susceptible to illness, she said.

Olson said the only way to really reduce this risk is by reducing emissions from BD. The chemical cannot be easily removed with home air filters and you can’t completely reduce your risk by staying inside.

EPA expects to propose two updated actions later this year – one focused on air pollution that addresses the risk where people live and the other on EtO where it’s used in sterilization facilities where people work.

“The existing regulation was written and put into place at a time when we didn't yet fully understand a lot about how toxic ethylene oxide is and how it creates risk in communities,” said EPA Region 7 Air and Radiation Division Director Dana Skelley. “…We've learned a lot in the last few years, and we're putting that knowledge to work on a new air pollution regulation.”

A public comment period of at least 60 days will take place in the fall, and it will take one year to finalize the rule. Facilities will then have about three years to come into compliance.

BD’s perspective

According to BD Vice President of Public Relations Troy Kirkpatrick, BD has programs in place to ensure compliance with EPA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Food and Drug Administration regulations and permit requirements.

The previously mentioned fugitive emissions were not previously regulated, Kirkpatrick noted, and BD has found new methods of EtO capture and control technologies to “significantly reduce” the fugitive emissions.

BD is voluntarily investing $18 million to install new equipment in the post-sterile warehouse section of the facility in Columbus.

“These new systems have been proven to reduce emissions by 95% in other BD facilities, and we expect similar results in Columbus,” Kirkpatrick said. “The permits have been approved and the upgrades are already in process with planned completion within 8-12 months. While this investment is not required by EPA or Nebraska DEE, after the system is operational, the facility is expected to be below the EPA’s 100 in a million risk threshold in all residential areas around the facility.”

Kirkpatrick added that EPA’s new risk methodology focuses exclusively on emissions from commercial sterilizers but not the other sources of EtO, which include other industrial use of EtO, the combustion of fossil fuels, decomposition of organic matter, cigarette smoke and EtO produced by the human body.

“While EPA is continuing to do research to better understand background levels of EtO, EPA data from a study they conducted between Oct. 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019 shows average background levels of 0.2 to 0.4 micrograms of EtO per cubic meter of air,” he said. “This means that background levels in regular outdoor air across the country is more than 10 to 20 times higher than the EPA’s risk threshold. And concurrently, emissions from our Columbus facility as modeled by EPA are 2.5 to 5 times lower than what is found in ambient air, even before any upgrades to the facility.”

BD has provided expert opinions on EPA’s concerns regarding EtO emission levels in Columbus and the agency’s study in general, including from Michael Dourson, a board-certified toxicologist and president of Toxicology Excellence in Risk Assessment.

Dourson pointed out in a statement that EtO is used to make everyday household items and is the product of grilling outdoors, running a diesel engine and many other activities. EPA’s threshold is so low that it does not account for the EtO already present in the air from man-made and naturally occurring sources, Dourson said.

“By not accounting for these sources, the relatively small amounts added to the environment by industry might raise alarms in many areas where there need not be any. All of this has made EPA’s process quite difficult to accept by scientists knowledgeable about these hypothetical risks,” Dourson said.

He noted the levels of EtO emitted by the facility are not high enough to impact a person who breathes air with the highest concentration continuously for a lifetime.

“For example, in Columbus, Nebraska, the reported emissions from BD’s facility are 0.08 ug/m3 or less. This is less than what occurs in other places in the country without industry as determined by EPA and also much lower than what your body produces,” Dourson said.

“…EPA’s risk values are hypothetical and do not reflect a medical finding. Rather, the intent of these values is to identify an area of potential concern in order to prioritize actions at the community level. The essential point here is that the levels of EtO in your area are not going to lead to an increase in cancer risk but the EPA risk values allow your community to understand emissions and track further progress for emissions reductions if this is important to you.”

More information on EPA’s risk assessment on EtO emitted by BD can be found at epa.gov/eto/columbus.