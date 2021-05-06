Ernst retires from general surgery after 34 years

Ernst practiced by himself at Columbus General Surgery until 1998, when Morse joined the practice. Ernest hired Albin in 2014 and Oran in 2021.

Albin said Ernst taught him that the best qualities a doctor can possess are humility, equanimity and availability to patients, partners and other doctors.

"I didn't know what to expect coming out of residency and joining an established practice, but from the moment I arrived, Dr. Ernst took me under his wing and showed me the ropes," Albin said. "I knew that I had the requisite skills to be a general surgeon, but Dr. Ernst helped me to refine them even further and allowed me to develop the confidence required to excel. He taught directly and by example. He was never pushy or dogmatic but always assertive."

During his career, Ernst was instrumental in opening the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Health Center in the Healthpark Medical Office Building at CCH.

"Over the years, Dr. Ernst and Mrs. Ernst showed each of us such hospitality with so many wonderful memories within and outside of the hospital walls," said Jen Fjell, WOC Clinic nurse manager. "Each day was different, but Dr. Ernst always took each day and was up for the new challenge. The clinic is what it is today because of the compassion and expertise of Dr. Ernst, and our community will be forever grateful."