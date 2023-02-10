Columbus Public Schools (CPS) is in the last month of its public input stage before the board of education makes a decision on what expansion projects to potentially include on the May ballot.

CPS has seen a rapid increase in its enrollment. There has been an added 403 students since 2016, and the school district’s special education and English learner programs have increased as well. That has led to a strain on CPS’ facilities, especially on the five elementary schools and Columbus Middle School. Capacity is fine at Columbus High School, CPS officials previously shared, but programming has grown faster than expected and more space is needed.

The school district has been holding community meetings over the past several months to share data on CPS’ enrollment, the need for expanded facilities and to receive feedback on what projects the public would support.

Officials have narrowed down the possibilities to two packaged options, with each option containing a list of projects. They include:

Option 1: a new K-4 elementary school, elementary dining and kitchen renovations, expanded classrooms for fifth grade at CMS, expanded classroom space at CHS and an alternative education facility.

Option 2: a new K-5 elementary school, elementary dining and kitchen renovations, expanded elementary classrooms, expanded classroom space at CHS and an alternative education facility.

During community meetings planned next week, CPS officials will share estimated costs for each project listed in each packaged option, as well as how the cost of the projects could affect the tax levy.

“The next two, three weeks are going to be pivotal for us,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said.

“By March 9, the board has to make a decision whether to pursue a bond issue for whatever those projects are for the May election. If they feel like they don't have enough information from the community, they always have the option to push that back to the fall.”

The next community meetings are Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at CMS Nantkes Auditorium; Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the media centers at both Centennial and North Park; Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at CHS Concert Hall; Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Emerson’s music classroom, Lost Creek’s media center and West Park’s media center; and Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live (facebook.com/ColumbusPublicSchools).

A community town hall will be held Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the CMS cafeteria.

According to CPS officials, now is the ideal time for a bond issue.

“The district's in a sound fiscal position because we were able to pay off the 1999 bond, which included the construction of Centennial and Emerson, three years early,” said Chip Kay, director of finance and human resources at the school district.

That had been done this past December, Kay added, with refinancing completed in 2012. The school district’s last bond – approved by voters in 2014 for the construction of a new high school building – was refinanced in 2020.

“We took the middle school renovation out of that bond, separated it from the new construction of the high school so we took one bond and made it into two and then we're going to pay off the middle school renovation in December of 2024. That'll be 15 years early,” Kay said.

The high school’s portion was also refinanced, Kay added, and will still be paid off by 2039 on time.

“Because of everything that we've done with splitting them and the new interest rate, (investment banking firm) Piper Sandler estimated we're saving taxpayers in the neighborhood of $9 million in interest,” Kay said. “In the event we would need to take on bond debt, we can take on at least $28 million in new bonds without our taxpayers even seeing a change in what they pay today.”

It’s possible residents may feel a sticker shock at some of the estimated costs, Loeffelholz said, but he hopes the cost doesn’t dictate how the public prioritizes the projects.

“We hope that they look at the needs versus the cost because it's going to be easy to say the least cost item’s number one,” Loeffelholz said. “We hope that they look at the data, look at the stuff we're sharing and then make them make a decision based upon what they feel the need is.”

Kay also encouraged people to consider the data, as well as the return on investment in the long term.

“Nobody wants to pay more property taxes. I don't want to pay more property taxes. Dr. Loeffelholz doesn’t want to pay more property taxes,” Kay said. “I'm sure most of our community fully understands the value and having the facilities and the programs to properly serve our kids.”

CPS has been encouraging community members to fill out surveys to gauge public support. Loeffelholz told the Telegram on Thursday that 599 surveys have been returned so far. A significant portion of people have indicated they would support a tax levy increase of a couple of cents.

“Seventy-two percent of the people we’ve surveyed would support at least three cents,” Loeffelholz said. “We have a group out of that 599 – 28 – (that) said that they would not support any increase. You have to take into consideration those groups as well and listen to them and the why.”

More than 90% of survey respondents said they want to continue the conversation and for the district to provide more data and allow for more feedback. A whopping 95% indicated they think the school district will continue to grow and CPS’ facilities should reflect that.

Additionally, the school district has started phone surveys, which will continue over the next few weeks. Loeffelholz said the people being chosen for the phone surveys are registered voters who are randomly selected.

“We're trying to get 400 responses within our community, which would be a good sampling size. As of Monday, we had 150,” he added.

The community input process was also used during the high school bond issue. Loeffelholz said it starts a bit slow but gains traction when a definite project starts to take shape.

Community participation at the meetings is still urged so school board members can make the most informed decision in the coming month.

“Our community has always been a good guide of what’s best to do for our kids,” Kay added.